LIFX Z Smart Light Strip

The $90 LIFX Z smart LED strip is easily my choice for the best Philips Hue alternative. This 6.6-foot strip has eight individual zones, meaning you can alter the color of each of these zones independently. Instead of a single accent color, you can paint your wall or entertainment center with multiple colors, creating all kinds of fun looks.

The LIFX Z works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant, which means you'll be able to use your voice to control your light strip on an iPhone, an Amazon Echo, a Google Home, or any number of other smart devices. The strip is also incredibly bright and full of color — it cranks out a whopping 1400 lumens in 16 million colors and white color temperatures.

Feel like one strip won't do it for you? The LIFX Z is expandable up to 10 meters and yep, each of the eight zones in each of those extensions is individually addressable. You can paint your whole doggone room in color. If you want even more color options than the Philips Hue light strip provides with the same quality and integrations, the LIFX Z smart light strip is a no brainer.