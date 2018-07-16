Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived. Of course, there's no such thing as a good deal on a bad product, and that's why the folks at Thrifter will be searching Amazon (and other major retailers) relentlessly all throughout Prime Day to bring you all of the real deals. Bookmark this page, because we'll be updating it for the whole duration of the 36-hour event.

If you have just a few minutes to look at deals today, you are not going to want to miss these ones. From all-time low prices to products we haven't seen discounted in months, this list comprises the best offers which are available from each of the categories in this article.

Prepare for Fantastic Beasts 2 with over $50 off this Harry Potter set which comprises the original eight films of the series.

Competitor sales on Prime Day are awesome, and this one is no exception. Free shipping at Tarte is a deal in and of itself. $10 items are icing on the cake.

Vudu's offer includes a digital copy of your selection and also ships a physical copy to your home in your choice of 4K, Blu-ray or DVD.

Devices like the Amazon Echo and Fire TV Sticks always receive the best discounts during Prime Day compared to products from other brands, considering it is Amazon's exclusive event after all. Early Prime Day offers already brought a selection of them down to can't-miss prices. If you haven't met Alexa yet, what are you waiting for?

If you're staying in to beat the heat this summer, you might as well keep your reading supply fresh.

This matches the lowest price we've ever seen for the hardware, and Prime members who buy two of them will save an additional $10.

This is $5 less than it's ever sold for in the past, so don't miss out.

We were expecting to see the first deal on this TV today, but we weren't expecting such a large drop.

If you missed out on the last deal, you're in luck. The Amazon Fire TV 4K is down to an insanely low price.

How's your TV at home treating you? If you're one of the many who have yet to discover the glorious clarity of media in 4K, maybe this Prime Day will help you change that. Whether you're searching for a humble 32-inch option or a massive 70-inch screen, there are a few interesting offers to consider in Amazon's selection.

Automating aspects of your home might sound expensive, but stepping into this next phase of home life is becoming more and more affordable every day. You could dip your toes in with something simple like a discounted smart plug, or dive into the deep end with something a bit more serious.

If you can't answer your doorbell from your phone yet, you are doing 2018 wrong. Correct that with this great deal on a Ring Video Doorbell Pro.

Unlocked smartphones have become far more popular in the past few years, and if you are looking to treat yourself to a new one, Prime Day may be just the time to do it. We have already begun seeing a bunch of deals hit, and there will be some great offers to come as well.

Everyone loves the Instant Pot and its status is well-deserved, however, there are a bunch of other must-see discounted kitchen appliances and gadgets which are worth your time too. Along with the essentials are a variety of enticing offers on products like cookbooks and food.

The temperature control is precise to within one degree and it can hold your desired temperature up to 60 minutes.

This fry pan is a beast, and this price is better than it's been since 2016.

Baking and storing will be a breeze with this set, and you'll be locking in the best price ever.

There are more than a few Thrifter deal-hunters who are obsessed with music; as such, we're always looking for the latest deals on audio equipment, accessories, and even vinyl records, and Prime Day will be no exception. Some great deals have already come down the pipeline with new ones being added daily as the big day approaches.

These Bluetooth headphones can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge when used wirelessly and feature a built-in microphone.

Last year's Prime Day saw deals on consoles like the PlayStation 4 Slim console and the Xbox One S. Will this year's event discount the upgraded versions of those consoles — the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X respectively — or will Amazon focus on offering games and accessories instead? Only time will tell.

Some DIY and home improvement projects leave you with a huge sense of pride, once the job is finished and you can fully take in the fruits of your labor. Saving money on the tools you'll need to accomplish those tasks can feel the same way with deals this good.

Instead of heading over to your local Walmart or Target for products you always buy like paper towels, toothpaste, or vitamins, consider grabbing those products on Amazon. There are always deals to be had on everyday essentials, and the impending Prime Day event has unleashed a steady stream of exclusive discounts for Prime members. These are always great to look through if you're trying to find something to buy with an add-on item.

It's always a good idea to have a few pairs of scissors around. Miraculously, these aren't an add-on item as of press time, either.

From Nerf blasters and Lego sets to Disney Princess dolls and baby strollers, this section features kid necessities and toys for all ages. We've already seen a slew of exciting toys on sale in the past few days, making now a perfect time to start stashing toys away for Christmas.

This 225-piece set can be built up into three different models, from a toy truck to a campsite to a winch helicopter.

This beloved story is down to $1 for a limited time. You can also save on the Audible narration of this novel with this purchase.

With stores like Best Buy, Target and Walmart shrinking the shelf space available for media like Blu-Rays, DVDs and CDs, Amazon is slowly becoming the best place to find sales on those items, and Prime Day has already had some early discounts on products like TV show seasons and vinyl records. The event is also offering price drops on digital media including digital HD films and e-books.

If there's a book you've been eyeing, now is the perfect time to buy. Just enter the coupon code to get $5 off your book purchase of $20 or more.

Though it may surprise you, Amazon is working its way up in the fashion world. Its exclusive brands such as GoodThreads and Buttoned Down rival premium brands with affordable prices already, so getting the opportunity to add some of these clothes to your wardrobe at even lower prices is a deal you'd be wise to check out.

Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially begin until July 16 at 3pm ET, but that hasn't stopped the company from beginning the deals a little bit early. Alongside the announcement, Amazon stated that a few deals would be available instantly for Prime members , and there are a few that you definitely won't want to miss. In the coming days, we expect to see more deals leak, and our continuously updated tracker will highlight all the best Amazon Prime Day deals.

Be sure to check back often, as this page will be constantly adding fresh new deals. If you're looking for deals on Amazon's Echo hardware, Kindle Unlimited, Prime Pantry and more, we've got you covered.

Prime Exclusive Deals of the Day

In the lead-up to Prime Day, Amazon has switched over its Gold Box deals of the day to be all Prime member exclusive deals. Unlike some of the offers below, these prices expire at the end of the day, so you won't have much time to think about them.

Today's deals include:

Echo Hardware

To kick things off, the company slashed $100 on the price of the Echo Show, dropping it down to just $129.99. This is the lowest we've ever seen it go and makes it the same price as the smaller screened Echo Spot. We've seen Amazon offer Voice Shopping exclusive deals in the past during Prime Day, so if you don't have an Alexa device, or want another, this is a no-brainer purchase.

The Echo Dot is also down to $34.99, which is the lowest we've seen it hit this year.

Kindle Unlimited and Amazon Music Unlimited

If you've yet to try out Amazon's Music Unlimited service, you can get a four-month membership for just $0.99. That's right, all four months of unlimited access to all the music in the company's library (which is rather extensive) for just one dollar. Prefer to read books instead of listening to music? No worries, Amazon has three months of Kindle Unlimited available for $0.99 as well. This gets you access to over a million book titles, and you can read as many of them as your heart desires during that time frame.

You can also go all-in on a Kindle Unlimited subscription and save 40% when you checkout with the coupon code PDKU18. This drops the one-year subscription down to $80.32 and the two-year subscription to $143.86. If you want to just buy a few books, you can get $10 towards any Kindle, print, or Audible book purchase when you buy any Kindle book for $5 or more before July 15.

Audible

Through the end of July, Amazon is offering Audible subscriptions at just $5 per month to new and returning members. The deal will remain active for three months, after which the service will begin billing you at its regular monthly price of $14.95. You can also choose to cancel the service at any time if you decide it's not for you.

Amazon's In-house brands

Amazon has a bunch of its own brands, and right now it's offering 20% off home, kitchen, and other AmazonBasics gear, 30% off Amazon Elements multivitamins, and up to 25% off Stone & Beam furniture. There are a bunch of other Amazon brands from AmazonFresh to Mama Bear and Goodthreads that will also have discounted items available.

Twitch Prime Games and Gear

For the gamers out there, Amazon is offering a free PC game each day through July 18 via Twitch Prime. There are popular titles like Pillars of Eternity, Q.U.B.E, Hue, and more. You'll also get exclusive in-game look for Warframe and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and if you're looking to load up on Twitch apparel, the merch is 50% off right now.

Prime Credit Cardholder Offers

Normally, the Amazon Prime Store Card and Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card extend shoppers 5% cash back on all Amazon.com orders. You can put the cash back rewards towards your monthly statements or a future Amazon purchase.

Last year during Prime Day, Amazon upped its cash back offer from the standard 5% to 20% on thousands of items exclusively for cardholders. That means smart deal hunters with an Amazon Prime Store Card or Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card were essentially saving an additional 15% on Prime Day. Eligible items included GoPro action cameras and Garmin fitness trackers. In fact, Amazon's already running some bonus cash back offers for cardholders including 10% back on LG 4K OLED TVs and 20% back on the GoPro Hero action camera.

What's more, Amazon is sweetening the pot by throwing in a free gift card upon approval. New Prime Store cardholders will receive a $20 gift card, while Prime Rewards Visa cardholders will get a $70 gift card. Both the credit card and gift card are automatically loaded into your Amazon account following the approval process, meaning if you apply now both will be ready to use during the big event.

American Express Rewards points

We already know that we will see millions of deals across the world on Prime Day, but did you know that you could drop the prices even lower by just shopping with your American Express points? Amazon frequently offers an additional percentage off select purchases when you checkout and pay for part of the transaction using your Rewards points, and come Prime Day, the company is offering 20% off on a variety of items.

When it comes to saving money, this may be one of the easiest ways you'll be able to do it on Prime Day. The first step is to head to this page and click to activate the offer. Once the offer is activated, you'll want to make sure that your American Express card is one of the payment methods in your account, and that you have linked your accounts successfully. The last, and easiest part, is to find an eligible item, add it to your cart, and pay using at least one American Express Reward point.

This discount can be redeemed on any item physical goods that are sold and shipped by Amazon. You won't be able to redeem it on items sold by third parties, digital goods, or Amazon gift cards. It can only be redeemed once and has a maximum benefit of $100. The offer is currently live, so if there is something you want to buy now, you can save 20%. The promotion can end at any time, so be sure to activate the offer now and link your accounts to avoid missing out.

Of course, to take advantage of any of these offers you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial so you can access all these deals and save during the big event.

The Thrifter team is going to be covering ALL things Prime Day, and you won't want to miss out. Sign up now to have tips, tricks, deals, and more delivered right to your inbox.