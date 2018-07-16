The days of going into a big box store to buy CDs and DVDs are quickly fading, but if you still prefer physical media Amazon is becoming the place to buy it. Beyond just the media itself, there are tons of discounts on players, speakers, and more, so be sure to stock up while it's all discounted.

Amazon's Prime Day is coming up! We expect it to land around mid-July, and there will be thousands of deals to sort through. While we don't know exactly what's going to happen on the big day, our Thrifter team has been covering deals for years. Headphones are always a big seller on Prime Day, and we know some brands and models are more likely to go on sale more than others. Whether you're looking for Bluetooth headphones, noise-canceling, in-ear, or truly wireless earbuds, we can break down exactly the sort of products you can expect to see in the next couple of weeks.

On the big day, be sure to follow the Thrifter team because we will definitely be sharing every fantastic headphone deal we see.

Bose

Bose is a company that knows it has a product people want. Bose audio has a stellar reputation for quality, and Bose products are usually made to be the best they can be. Unfortunately, that means Bose products do not go on sale a whole lot. Usually the best sales we see are when new generations of the same product come out. Last year's Prime Day, for example, featured the Bose SoundLink Mini II Bluetooth speaker and the Bose QuietComfort 35 noise-canceling headphones, both of which have newer models available now. This year for Prime Day, if Bose is your focus you should be looking at products like Bose's truly wireless SoundSport in-ear headphones, which have dropped as much as $70 this year, or the Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones, which are still amazing but getting long in the tooth. The QC25 have dropped as low as $150 in the last year.

Beats

If someone asked me what brand on this list would be the most likely to see deals on Prime Day, I'd tell them Beats. I only say that because Beats have such a wide-range of products and many of them are budgeted to be affordable. We see deals on really good Beats headphones all the time. The BeatsX wireless in-ear headphones have dropped to $80 a couple times since last year's Prime Day and could go even lower this year. The Beats Studio3 over-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones continue to be Beats' most well-reviewed pair and we have seen them go on sale recently as well. On Prime Day, they might even drop lower than $200 for the first time ever.

Sony

Like death and taxes, one certainty in life is Sony's WH1000XM2 noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones will be on sale around Prime Day. These are amazing headphones voted some of the best Bluetooth headphones around, and we have seen them go on sale a lot this year. Whether they drop $50 or more or someone comes out with a regular price + gift card type deal, which we have also seen, there will definitely be something. Other Sony headphones bound to go on sale include the Studio Monitor lineup with models like the MDR-7506 or some of Sony's more budget conscious Bluetooth headphones like the XB-950, which dropped $30 for Prime Day last year.

Senheisser

Sennheiser headphones are a perfect option if you're a music listener who also dabbles in audio editing. The well-revered brand manufactures headphones with crystal clarity appropriate for studio usage, though that doesn't mean you can't rock out with them at home too. During last year's Prime Day, the price of the HD 598 SR Open-Back headphones dropped from $170 to $110.

A good pair of headphones can hold its value for years, and these ones are still priced at just above $170 today. We might see a discount on them this time around too, but I have a feeling there might be another pair of Sennheisers which drop in price instead.

Audio Technica

If you care just as much about the look as you do about the sound, then search no further than Audio-Technica. This company's headphones are notable for their sleek style and, unlike some other companies, they don't compromise on the sound just because they look great. Last year's Prime Day sale brought the ATH-M50x headphones down to $112 — a low price which still hasn't been beaten to this day. Considering those are Audio-Technica's most popular headphones, we might just see another deal on them. How about a drop to $100 this time?

Off brands

This past Prime Day offered some super affordable options too from lesser-known brands, such as the Jabra Move Wireless Headphones which dropped down to $55, and the Status Audio HD Ones which were available for just over $9. There were even gaming headsets on sale like the HyperX Cloud Revolver headset which was priced at $90.

You can also expect to see some enticing offers from brands like Anker and Aukey. Their headphones are generally inexpensive at regular price and well-rated, so scoring a pair on sale from them usually ends up being a great buy at a low price.

