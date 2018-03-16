Kirby Star Allies is the next iteration of the adorable floating pink bubble gum glob's adventure. In this new Nintendo Switch game, players combine powers with friends to take down even the biggest of bullies with joint force.
If you're rushing out to grab yourself a copy of Kirby Star Allies today, you might as well grab some helpful amiibo while you're at it. There are six special little guys that will provide additional exclusive items when you trigger them in your Kirby game. Plus, lots and lots of amiibo that reward basic items.
Editor's Note — Some of the amiibo you see in this list are no longer in circulation, and will be both more difficult to track down and more expensive than the standard retail pricing for one of these amiibo figures.
Special items
The Kirby Clan rewards you with additional Illustration Pieces (not the special purple ones, but the ones you can find throughout the game). There are six amiibo that give this special reward.
Kirby: Kirby Series
Everyone's favorite pink puff (except maybe Jigglypuff) unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.
Kirby: Smash Bros. Series
Just like his twin, this non-star sitting Kirby unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.
Waddle Dee: Kirby Series
This adorable orange blob also unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.
Meta Knight: Kirby Series
The masked swordsman that can slash Kirby to ribbons in a single attack unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.
King Dedede: Kirby Series
Kirby's arch nemesis (or is that friendly foe?) also unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.
King Dedede: Super Smash Bros. Series
Though they're standing slightly different the Super Smash Bros. version of The King also unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.
Other amiibo
Great news! It appears that nearly every amiibo in existence is compatible with Kirby Star Allies, plus Animal Crossing trading cards, Super Mario cereal, and Mario Sports Superstars cards. Basically, if it has an NFC chip, it works with Kirby Star Allies. You'll get one Illustration Piece, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives