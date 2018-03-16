Kirby Star Allies is the next iteration of the adorable floating pink bubble gum glob's adventure. In this new Nintendo Switch game, players combine powers with friends to take down even the biggest of bullies with joint force.

If you're rushing out to grab yourself a copy of Kirby Star Allies today, you might as well grab some helpful amiibo while you're at it. There are six special little guys that will provide additional exclusive items when you trigger them in your Kirby game. Plus, lots and lots of amiibo that reward basic items.

Special items

The Kirby Clan rewards you with additional Illustration Pieces (not the special purple ones, but the ones you can find throughout the game). There are six amiibo that give this special reward.

Kirby: Kirby Series

Kirby Kirby Series See on Amazon

Everyone's favorite pink puff (except maybe Jigglypuff) unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.

Kirby: Smash Bros. Series

Kirby Super Smash Bros. Series See at Amazon

Just like his twin, this non-star sitting Kirby unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.

Waddle Dee: Kirby Series

Waddle Dee Kirby Series See at Amazon

This adorable orange blob also unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.

Meta Knight: Kirby Series

Meta Knight Kirby Series See at Amazon

The masked swordsman that can slash Kirby to ribbons in a single attack unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.

King Dedede: Kirby Series

King Dedede Kirby Series See at Amazon

Kirby's arch nemesis (or is that friendly foe?) also unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.

King Dedede: Super Smash Bros. Series

King Dedede Super Smash Bros. Series See at Amazon

Though they're standing slightly different the Super Smash Bros. version of The King also unlocks two Illustration Pieces, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives.

Other amiibo

Great news! It appears that nearly every amiibo in existence is compatible with Kirby Star Allies, plus Animal Crossing trading cards, Super Mario cereal, and Mario Sports Superstars cards. Basically, if it has an NFC chip, it works with Kirby Star Allies. You'll get one Illustration Piece, plus random items like stars, health food, and extra lives