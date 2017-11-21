Every year, I cook a Thanksgiving feast for 12-14 people, some of them vegetarian. So, I'm always scanning the App Store (and the web) for great recipe ideas. Whether you are cooking dinner for the whole family or were just assigned a side dish, check out my favorite cooking apps for making Thanksgiving perfect. Yummly

With Yummly, you can get a personalized recipe discovery experience. Log in to add your personal data, like your favorite foods and any allergies or dietary restrictions. Then, get suggestions based on your profile to find the perfect recipes for you. In the seasonal section, get fantastic recipes for Thanksgiving. When you find a recipe you like, you can quickly add its ingredients to your shopping list. Items will be combined so you don't double up when you're at the store. Free - Download now Kitchen Stories

Whether you are a beginner in the kitchen or are just looking for some tips on how to be a better cook, Kitchen Stories has a fantastic array of recipes and how-to videos. You can learn how to test a cake for doneness or how to make steam bun casings. There are currently dozens of great Thanksgiving recipes with tips on how to make the event perfect, including a fantastic guide to "The Quintessential Thanksgiving Menu," complete with step-by-step pictures on how to roast a turkey. Free - Download now BigOven

BigOven boasts having more than 350,000 recipes. It won't be difficult to find something to make that the whole family can enjoy. You can casually browse the recipe feed and add interesting ones to your personal recipe book, labeled by favorites and recipes you want to try. If you find a chef that suits your style, you can follow him or her and keep a close watch on new recipes. The holiday selection includes such topics as Thanksgiving main dishes, fall favorites, and lots more. Free - Download now SideChef

For the truly adventurous cook, SideChef is stuffed with unique and interesting recipes. Don't be intimidated by its content, though. SideChef is known for helping beginners turn into experts in the kitchen. They even have meal kits for those who really don't know where to start. There is even a hands-free mode, which takes you through the visual aids without needing to tap the screen. You can browse through the Last minute Thanksgiving dishes collection to find just the right side to bring to the party. Free - Download now Green Kitchen

Don't let the vegetarians in your family feel unwanted. You can make a fantastic feast without the bird. One great way to make the non-meat-eaters in your life feel like they are part of the festivities is to make sure that all of the side-dishes are vegetarian or vegan. That way both carnivores and herbivores alike can enjoy the noms. Green Kitchen is packed full with dozens of amazing vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free recipes to make your meal sparkle. Whether you go totally vegetarian or just want to bring a killer side dish to dinner, Green Kitchen has great recipes for you. $3.99 - Download now Epicurious

Foodies around the world have raved about Epicurious' large amount of content and wide variety of foods. You can find great recipes for all types of food lovers, and even plan your week's meals. There are dozens of recipes for your Thanksgiving feast, including fun alternatives for millennials, like "Friendsgiving" menus and three-ingredient recipes. No matter what type of food you like, chances are you'll find a Thanksgiving recipe you love with Epicurious. Free - Download now Pinterest