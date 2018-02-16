But is there a tracking app for amiibo? You bet there is. In fact, there are a few tracking apps. After spending time with quite a few of them, I managed to find my favorite. Let's take a look at it.

Is it getting to the point where your amiibo collection is becoming a little unwieldy? Do you find yourself out shopping for new figures and you can't quite remember what it is you're looking for or what you already own? If these are the sorts of problems you are starting to deal with, then it may be time to consider a tracking app. Tracking apps can make the life of a collector so much easier. You can view your entire collection, want lists, values, and more.

Colliibo is the amiibo tracking app that I found to be best overall. It has just about everything you could want out of a collection-tracking app and it's designed specifically for amiibo collectors. There are plenty of other apps out there that are designed for multiple collections but this one is just for amiibo fans.

The interface is intuitive and easy to get a grip on quickly. It gets regular updates so you can be sure that the information you are seeing is current. It's incredibly simple to add your amiibo to your collection and they are all sorted by series. They recently added Animal Crossing Card support, in addition to a compatibility tool, so you can see which games your amiibo work with.

Another thing I love about the app is its whimsical and colorful design. Sometimes apps with a cartoon visual style can sacrifice user experience for the goofy visuals. This is not true with Coliibo. It is fun and colorful while still maintain a solid and approachable user interface.

The great news is that Colliibo is available for both Android and iPhone users, although in the Google Play Store it can be found under the name Collector – amiibo edition.

Hopefully this app will help keep your amiibo collection organized. While you are out in the world, you can always have a digital record of your collection that you can reference or even show off to your friends. Happy amiibo hunting!

Which amiibo tracking app are you using?

Do you collect amiibo? How do you keep track of what you own and what you need to buy?