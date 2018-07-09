See at Amazon

Let's start with an accessory that's useful, Apple-inspired, minimalist, and useful.

The BookArc is simply a stand for your MacBook. It's perfect for when you're not using your MacBook or when you're using it in closed clamshell mode with your favorite keyboard, mouse, and monitor. At $50, this elegant stand isn't cheap, but it certainly fits in with all things Apple. Comes in space gray, silver, or gold.