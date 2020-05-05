Traditionally, MacBook pricing has been pretty steep, and that's still true to an extent. However, there are a range of prices in Apple's MacBook lineup and different products to suit varying needs and budgets. Plus, deals are fairly common at some of the most popular retailers so you can score a saving. Keeping up with all of the deals around the web can be a pain as they change regularly, but we've got you covered with the best deals out there right now.

Apple's MacBook models have become common place in coffee shops and lecture halls across the globe. They used to be rarer sights, but thanks to the proliferation of Apple's mobile devices, namely the iPhone, so many more people are moving to Apple's computer platform for all of the ecosystem benefits it brings.

This deal at Amazon saves you $49 on Apple's base-level MacBook Air from 2020. If you can get in there quickly enough, this is the best MacBook Air price you're going to score anywhere right now.

Whether you're looking for the cheapest MacBook price or want the best MacBook Pro deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We track MacBook pricing, deals, and discounts from the moment they become available and round up the best below.

We've rounded up the best MacBook Air and MacBook Pro deals that you can find around the web below. Be sure to check out the list and give one of them a try today!

Best MacBook Air Deals

Apple's MacBook Air is aimed at entry-level Mac buyers. It's the most affordable portable Mac in Apple's lineup and is powerful enough to meet most users' day-to-day needs. It even got upgraded in 2020 so you're getting recent specs. Its 13-inch display offers plenty of room for web browsing, email, documents, and more. While it isn't as well-suited to powerful photo or video-editing tasks like its Pro counterparts, it's still a solid device and is much cheaper.

Best MacBook Pro Deals

Apple has recently updated its top-of-the-line MacBook lineup with 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The 13-inch was released just days ago, and the 16-inch model hit shelves late last year. Both have updated keyboard designs as well as the latest Intel chips.

MacBook Price Tracking

When it comes to MacBook pricing, direct discounts are infrequent and happen seemingly at random. Apple doesn't offer direct discounts (except for students), though some third-party retailers have Apple-focused sales throughout the year or to coincide with major shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day or back to school season. These are the best times to buy.

It's also worth keeping your eyes peeled for when Apple releases new MacBook models. The previous-gen machines won't hang around for long as retailers tend to liquidate the stock via some chunky discounts. Once they're gone, they're gone for good, though.

If you don't need something brand new, a refurbished model is the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller like Apple or Best Buy you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new.

MacBook Air vs. MacBook Pro: Which should you buy?

When shopping for a MacBook, Apple has now made it pretty clear which machine is for which prospective buyer. The MacBook Air line is for those that want a lightweight, portable machine and don't need to spend big bucks on all of the power of a MacBook Pro. The Pro line is for, well, professional users. The 13- and 16-inch devices trade off a little bit of portability for added power for tasks like photo and video editing, development, music production, and more.

If you're price-conscious or just want a solid day-to-day computer, the MacBook Air should be your go-to. It's plenty powerful for email, document editing, browsing, and general computing tasks. Thanks to its late-2019 update, it's got recent specs too as well as an updated (and more reliable) keyboard design.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro just came out and is the entry point to the Pro lineup. It now starts at $1,300 whcih is a few hundred bucks more than the Air, but if you need the extra power, want the Touch Bar or extra Thunderbolt 3 ports, it should be where you look next. If you need the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you likely already know about it and won't be put off by its high price of entry. It promises the highest specs and largest screen, but also boasts the biggest price tag.