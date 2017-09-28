Get the most out of your Apple TV with these fantastic accessories!

On its own, the fourth-generation Apple TV is a fantastic media hub for the Apple-connected family. You can use it to view your photos, listen to Apple Music and your favorite podcasts, play games, watch TV shows and movies, and more. Thanks to Bluetooth support, you can also connect wireless game controllers, keyboards, speakers, and headphones. To compliment your Apple TV, check out our list of the best accessories to get the most out of your experience.

Best keyboard

Logitech K811 Easy-Switch keyboard

Logitech's Easy-Switch keyboard is an excellent choice for a bluetooth keyboard to use with Apple TV because it can connect to three devices at the same time. That means, you can pair it with your iPhone, your iPad, and your Apple TV and use it seamlessly with all three, just by pressing a key. If you are typing away at a document on your iPad and want to search for something (without using Siri) on Apple TV, press the Bluetooth switcher and simply continue typing on your screen. When you are done, switch to your iPhone to continue your document, if that's how you want to roll.

It is specifically designed for Apple compatibility, so it has such keyboard shortcuts as Command, Mission Control, and Home. You can use it to control playback, and the Menu and arrow keys work as an on-board cursor for navigating the screen.

Bottom-line: If you only want one keyboard hanging around your house, the $88 K811 is the perfect fit. You can pair it with three devices at the same time and easily switch between them with the press of a key.

One more thing: It is backlit, so you can type in the dark, which is the best way to watch scary movies.

Best game controller

Nimbus Wireless controller

SteelSeries is known for making top-notch game controllers for Mac and PCs and the $45 Nimbus wireless game controller is the top-of-the-line for gaming on Apple TV. It feels comfortable in your hands; the handle grips are substantial, yet light, and it is precision weighted for lengthy gaming sessions.

The rechargeable battery can last up to 40 hours of solid gameplay. I've never tried playing for 40 hours straight, but I can tell you from personal experience that the battery lasts for weeks with daily long-session use.

It features a special menu button right on the front, so you can access settings and other menu options in various Apple TV controller-supported games. There are four LED lights on the front so you can easily see which player you are during multiplayer games.

You can also pair the Nimbus with any Bluetooth compatible Apple device, like a Mac, iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch.

Bottom-line: If, like me, you look forward to the day when Apple TV can be considered a true gaming device and not just a set-top box for casual players, get the Nimbus. It works fantastic with the best Apple TV games in the App Store right now and will be your favorite accessory once gaming really takes off.

One more thing: You charge the battery with a Lightning cable, so you can use the same charging cable you use with your Siri Remote.

Best mount

TotalMount

Do you prefer a clean entertainment center? Or perhaps your television set is wall-mounted and dangling a set-top box from it is an unsightly mess? For about $18, the TotalMount provides a fantastic way to keep your Apple TV out of sight. It connects to the backside of the television set using special hooks that clip into the vents. If your TV isn't compatible with the included hooks, you can stick it to the back using the special high-heat adhesive.

The mount features an open-back design that allows for proper airflow, which is important since your hot Apple TV is now going to be stuck to the back of your hot television set.

With your Apple TV mounted to the backside of your TV, you can hide the box from view and keep the HDMI cable out of sight, since the box is on the same plane as the HDMI port.

Bottom-line: If you want to hide your Apple TV and reduce the clutter around your entertainment system, the TotalMount will make you look like a certified perfectionist.

One more thing: It comes with a slide-in size adjuster so you can use it with a second or third-generation Apple TV, too.

Best speaker

Sonos Playbar

With a minor work-around, you can use Sonos speakers with Apple TV and the PlayBar is the perfect speaker system for your entertainment center. It has a slim design and excellent sound quality; just what you need while watching those action-packed superhero movies. It's a bit pricey at $700, but worth it if you want premium sound quality.

You connect the PlayBar directly to your television set using a digital optical cable and connect your Apple TV to the television using an HDMI cable. The set up is fast and easy.

It features such helpful audio tools as Night Sound, which compresses the audio so that loud movie noises are quieter, and Speech Enhancement, which helps when you're watching a movie with loud sound effects, but quiet dialogue.

Bottom-line: If you want a rich, full sound for watching movies, playing games, and listening to Apple Music, the Sonos PlayBar makes it easy to get right to the fun in just a few minutes.

One more thing: Sonos speakers use WiFi to connect to streaming music services directly. You can expand your sound system over time, making it even more powerful.

Best headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 bluetooth headphones

If you are gaming on Apple TV or watching a movie while the family is in bed, you can turn up the volume as loud as you want, while still keeping the rest of the house quiet with Bose's QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones for $330. They have an amazing level of noise cancellation that blocks out all unwanted sound and keeps the sound you want from escaping your ears.

It pairs with your Apple TV using Bluetooth, so you don't have to be wired to your entertainment center. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 20 hours of non-stop playing. I know, 20 hours doesn't nearly cover a bing-watching session of the entire Game of Thrones series, but maybe you should take a break if you are on your 20th hour and still watching.

The ear cups are soft and cushioned for comfort over long periods of time. Although this has excellent noise cancellation, it doesn't smash against your head like some others do. It is so lightweight on your head that you barely notice it is there.

The active equalizer adjusts the balance of the audio so you get clear, quality sound with no distortion.

Bottom-line: For the most comfortable, best sounding, longest lasting Bluetooth headphones, you won't regret the Bose QC-35.

One more thing: It pairs with two devices at the same time so you can connect it to your iPhone (or iPad), too.

Best ear buds

Apple AirPods

You may not need the serious noise-canceling audio controls that Bose offers, but still want something to keep the noise private. Apple's AirPods are a great match for Apple TV at $159. They provide excellent sound quality, seamlessly pair with you Apple TV, and work great with all of your Apple devices.

The reason AirPods are the best for Apple TV is that they are built specifically for the Apple ecosystem. Once paired with Apple TV, they'll always connect when you want them to. You don't have to worry about re-pairing them if you switch to a different set of headphones or speakers. They also pair with your iPhone and iPad so all you have to do is hit the Connect button to switch between all of your Apple devices.

I can speak from personal experience that the AirPods are significantly more comfortable than their predecessor, the EarPods. This is because you can rest them in your ear without worrying they will fall out as easily. Though, I wouldn't recommend falling asleep with these little guys in your ears. I can't imagine how hard they'd be to find between the couch cushions.

Bottom-line: For the most seamless Apple ecosystem experience, get AirPods for use with your Apple TV.

One more thing: AirPods work with Siri on iPhone and iPad. Though Siri with AirPods doesn't currently work with tvOS, Apple might just add Siri support in a future update. That'd be pretty sweet, eh?

