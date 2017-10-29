Looking for a great deal on an Apple TV? If so, look no further!

Retailers are constantly offering different prices and promotions on the Apple TV, and if you're in the market for one hunting down the best deals can be time-consuming. Whether you are looking for a brand new one of the latest model, or a great savings in general, there are deals all around. From being able to stream your favorite media directly to your TV to being able to play casual games on it, there is a lot the Apple TV can do, and you'll likely want one in your living room.

Here are some of the best ways that you can save money on an Apple TV in October 2017.

4K Apple TV

The 4K Apple TV is the latest offering from Apple, and likely one of the best ones out there. You'll be able to stream content in 4K on your compatible TV set, and Apple announced that it would be upgrading any iTunes purchases to 4K when available.

4th Gen Apple TV

This is Apple's latest Apple TV hardware, and it comes bearing a bunch of changes over the older hardware. First up is the completely redesigned Siri Remote, which features a touch-sensitive pad at the top of it and can be controlled using Siri voice commands.

3rd Gen Apple TV

While this may be older hardware, it still can be the perfect option for many people. If you don't always need the latest and greatest, and are looking for the best value, a 3rd Gen Apple TV may be the way to go for your house.

Refurbished Apple TV

If you don't need something brand new, refurbished units are the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new.

Your favorite deals?

Have you found any other great deals on an Apple TV that aren't listed here? If so, be sure to drop a note in the comments letting us know where the deal is, and why people should check it out!