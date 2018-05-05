TotalMount for Apple TV 4

If you have a few inches to spare behind your TV, TotalMount is for you. Swap out new and old Apple TVs with ease using the adjustable clip system for only for #18.

Attach the mount to the vents in the back of your TV using hooks provided by TotalMount. Setup is easy, and when it's time to change TVs simply re-attach the mount. You can also use two-sided adhesive to attach to any surface, or screws to attach to the wall. Everything you need is included in the package.

In addition to Apple TV 4, this TotalMount is also compatible with Apple TV 2 (2010) and Apple TV 3 (2012).