If you're sick of your Apple TV hanging from its cords or collecting dust on your TV stand, hide it or display it properly with one of these great Apple TV mounts. Because not everyone may have upgraded to the new Apple TV 4 (2015), we've also included mounts for Apple TV 3 (2012) and Apple TV 2 (2010).
HIDEit Apple TV 4 mount
Manufactured in the USA, HIDEit mounts use high-quality materials that promise to endure no matter how many times you remove and replace your Apple TV. You can fasten the mount to the wall in any direction—which matters when it comes to plugging in cords—using the provided drywall anchors and screws.
The Apple TV 4 uses a Bluetooth connection to communicate with its remote, meaning you can completely hide it in this mount behind your TV and not worry about losing control.
The HIDEit Apple TV 4 mount costs about $13.
TotalMount for Apple TV 4
If you have a few inches to spare behind your TV, TotalMount is for you. Swap out new and old Apple TVs with ease using the adjustable clip system for only for #18.
Attach the mount to the vents in the back of your TV using hooks provided by TotalMount. Setup is easy, and when it's time to change TVs simply re-attach the mount. You can also use two-sided adhesive to attach to any surface, or screws to attach to the wall. Everything you need is included in the package.
In addition to Apple TV 4, this TotalMount is also compatible with Apple TV 2 (2010) and Apple TV 3 (2012).
iDLEHANDS Apple TV 4 Mount
The iDLEHANDS Apple TV 4 Mount is a little more durable than some other mounts thanks to its rubber edges on the corners of the mount.
You can fasten the mount to the wall in any direction—which matters when it comes to plugging in cords—using the provided drywall anchors and screws. Plus, it has rails on the back of the mount that can fit onto the back of some TVs, meaning you could mount it right to your television out of sight.
You can pick up the iDLEHANDS Apple TV 4 Mount for around $12.
TotalMount mounting shelf for Apple TV 3
If you have an older Apple TV and you want to show off their Apple TV, the $15 TotalMount mounting shelf is perfect for you. Its strong adhesive and rotating mounting bracket let you choose the exact place to attach it, whether to the back of your TV or hanging down from a shelf on your TV table.
Attaching the shelf to the back of your TV effectively eliminates unsightly cords, especially if your TV is wall-mounted. However, attaching the mount to the bottom of your television and keeping the Apple TV in sight can solve a lot of infrared remote problems, especially for those with vaulted ceilings (nothing to bounce the signal!).
In addition to Apple TV 3 (2012), this TotalMount shelf also works with Apple TV 2 (2010).
Updated May 2018: We've added the iDLEHANDS Apple TV 4 Mount to your list!
What do you use?
Have you mounted your Apple TV? If so, what did you use? Did we miss any of your favorites? Let us know!