Though the Studio Neat Apple TV remote stand isn't a charging stand, this modern and minimalist Apple TV remote stand is ideal for keeping your remote from growing legs and running away. Made out of 100% walnut (so you know it's going to last!) the Studio Neat Apple TV remote stand retails for $15 and is finished with a gorgeous stain for not only a great remote accessory, but also a great addition to any room. The best part about the Studio Neat Apple TV remote stand? The micro suction at the bottom, so even if you accidentally bump your remote while it's in the stand, it won't be going anywhere.

If you want something that will truly mesh with your Apple TV remote, then look no further than another Apple product, Apple's iPhone Lightning Dock. This particular charging stand will cost you $49 and comes in four different finishes: black, silver, rose gold, and space gray (but black would look the best with your Apple TV remote). The iPhone Lightning Dock can also be used to charge your iPhone.

Sleek, simple, and minimalist, the Elago D charging stand is a perfect little perch to rest you Apple TV remote's weary head. This particular dock is made from a solid aluminum base, while the top and the bottom of the stand are designed with a scratch-free silicone that'll stop any damage to your Apple TV remote. All you need to do is feed in your Lightning cable, and you're good to start a'chargin'! The Elago D charging stand comes in two different colors — black and white — and will cost you around $25.

If you're looking for a stand that looks like it matches the rest of your Apple gear, then you may want to take a peek at the Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe. This $60 stand is designed to look incredibly sleek and modern while still providing your Apple TV remote a secure place to charge. The stand itself can also be used with you iPhone or your iPad or any other Apple device that uses a Lightning charger. The Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe comes in a few different colors including black, silver, and white, but if you wanted to spend a little bit more money, you could always pick up the HighRise Duet to charge your Apple Watch at the same time.

Designed to charge your Apple TV remote while keeping it steady (and on a very stylish pedestal, might I add), the Native Union weighted charging dock is a great charging stand option for you to consider. The Native Union weighted charging dock is made from precision-cut aluminum and a durable, weighted silicone: all you have to do is feed in your Lightning cable, place your Apple TV remote on the dock, and you're good to go! This particular charging stand will cost you around $28 and only comes in one color, slate black, but the finish is the perfect match to your Apple TV remote.