Bottom line: If you have a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision, this is the box you want attached to it,

With 64GB of storage, and Apple's clever on-demand storage, there's also room for everything you throw at — or download onto — it.

With the latest update, Apple TV has gone fully 4K HDR, supporting 2160p in both HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It still has an App Store, so you can still download apps and play games, but it also has support for iTunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO, and more. And with Movies Anywhere, you can watch anything you've bought on any participating service using any participating service. About damn time.

Why the 64GB Apple TV 4K is the best

When it comes to content, more isn't just more — it's better.

Apple went years without updating the Apple TV, then updated it twice in a row. The first time was all about apps. Just like iPhone and iPad, Apple TV has an App Store and that means you can download everything from exercise and shopping apps to the casual and hardcore games. Many are even bundled with their iPhone and iPad counterparts, so you get a single, continous experiences from on-the-go to across the room.

To understand why the 64GB version is the best, we need to look at how Apple TV 4K works. With tvOS, Apple introduced On-Demand Resources (ODR). If you go to watch a movie or get a game on your TV, the last thing you want to see is an error saying you're out of disk space and telling you to go delete something old before you can download something new.

So, ODR manages all that in the background. As you download new stuff, ODR deletes old, infrequently used stuff. That includes levels and cut scenes in games you've already completed, and content you watched a long time ago and haven't returned to since. Think of it as a super-smart, next-generation cache.

That might make it sound like you can get away with less storage and not need more. For some people, especially those with high-speed internet connections and no or very high data caps, that'll be true.

For most people, though, having more content available locally will still be the best experience. When you watch a movie this week, it might still be available immediately to show your friends next week. When you download a bunch of games, they'll all be ready to play, right away. Plus, you won't have to worry about wasting as much data on re-downloads.

And that makes the 64GB Apple TV 4K the best experience.