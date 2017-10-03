Siri on Apple Watch is a match made in heaven. Just like on your iPhone, Apple Watch can perform a variety of tasks with Siri to help you manage your day, keep up with your friends, set up important meetings, or just relax.

Read: How to use Siri on your Apple Watch

Unfortunately, not all third-party apps have Siri compatibility, but there are some very useful apps that Siri can communicate with. Here are our favorite Apple Watch apps with Siri integration.

Lyft

Lyft is a peer-to-peer ride sharing service that makes it very easy for you to catch a ride. You may have seen those pink mustaches on the front of cars in the past (luckily, they don't use those anymore). That's Lyft. Thanks to Siri integration, you can call for a car simply by activating Siri and saying, "Get me a Lyft to the airport" or wherever you are headed. With no need to take out your phone, hitching a ride around town has never been easier.

Free - Download Now

Streaks

Streaks is an app for tracking consecutive tasks—whether it's walking the dog, doing yoga, standing for a certain amount of the day, or more. It even integrates with the Apple Watch and the Health app to track certain tasks automatically.

Not only can you keep on top of your streaks with Siri, but the app's complication is surprisingly useful. White dots mean you've completed your task for the day; gray dots nag you to finish on up. If you like motivating apps, Streaks is a perfect addition to your Apple Watch.

1Password

1Password is one of the best password management apps out there. It stores passwords for you, along with credit card information, profile data, and a whole lot more. The best part is, you will only have to remember the one password you use to log in. You'll never forget a password again.

While the Siri integration on Apple Watch for 1Password is very limited (you pretty much can only launch the app), it's extremely useful to have your most used passwords on your wrist! The app is free to download, but you'll need to spend $10.99 to unlock the pro settings which gives you access to the Apple Watch functionality.

Free - Download now

Todoist

Todoist is one of the best to-do apps on iOS and Mac, and the Apple Watch version is just as awesome. It works with IFTTT for hundreds of different task-managing options, which frankly makes it the best to-do app for my needs. You can connect it to Google Calendar, weather, and more.

Todoist will help you keep track of any task, and with the help of Siri, you can simply ask your Apple Watch what you need to get done next.

Free - Download Now

RunGO

RunGO is a fantastic app for runners, and that makes it super useful on the Apple Watch.

RunGo lets you plot a course for your run and then gives you turn-by-turn directions, so you never have to think about where you're going during your workout. You can also choose from over 80,000 pre-designed routes in a lot of major cities across the U.S.

WIth Siri, you can start your route with just your voice, and even change courses in the middle of the run if you want a change of scenery.

Free - Download Now

Which apps are your favorites?

Tell us what apps that have Siri integration you like to use by leaving a comment down below.

[custom:apple-watch]