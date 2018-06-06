See at Amazon

If you're someone who likes a more simple-looking Apple Watch band, but still wants a little pop of that silver to compliment your Aluminum Apple Watch, then we recommend taking a peek at the KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Stainless Steel Band!

This $8 band has a nearly perfect 5-star review online, and for good reason! The KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Stainless Steel Band is easy to install and uninstall and can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes.

One great thing about milanese bands is the magnetic design that's ideal if you have mobility issues or can only use one hand.

The KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Stainless Steel Band comes in a variety of colors, but if you wanted one that would match your Silver Aluminum Apple Watch best, then you'll want to go with the Silver color.