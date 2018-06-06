Picking out the perfect color of Apple Watch can be tough, but once your heart's settled on the Silver Aluminum model, the next big question is, which watch band do you pair with it?!
Here are some of the best options out there when it comes to finding the perfect partner for your Silver Aluminum Apple Watch!
KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Stainless Steel Band
If you're someone who likes a more simple-looking Apple Watch band, but still wants a little pop of that silver to compliment your Aluminum Apple Watch, then we recommend taking a peek at the KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Stainless Steel Band!
This $8 band has a nearly perfect 5-star review online, and for good reason! The KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Stainless Steel Band is easy to install and uninstall and can be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes.
One great thing about milanese bands is the magnetic design that's ideal if you have mobility issues or can only use one hand.
The KYISGOS Magnetic Milanese Stainless Steel Band comes in a variety of colors, but if you wanted one that would match your Silver Aluminum Apple Watch best, then you'll want to go with the Silver color.
Tomazon Pearl Stretch Stone Bracelet Replacement
Add a li'l bling, glitz, and glam to your Aluminum Apple Watch with some help from the Tomazon Pearl Stretch Stone Bracelet Replacement.
This particular Apple Watch band is designed to look more like a piece of jewellery than a traditional watch band: the pearl and gem accents take your Apple Watch from meh to magical!
The band is elastic, so it fits to a majority of wrist sizes. You can pick up the Tomazon Pearl Stretch Stone Bracelet Replacement for $16 in a number of different colors (gold, black, rose gold) but the one that's the closest to matching your Aluminum Apple Watch is the white shade.
Rockvee Stainless Steel Replacement Strap
Rock the heck out of your Aluminum Apple Watch with a band that pairs perfectly aka the Rockvee Stainless Steel Replacement Strap!
This $22 band has a perfect 5-star review on Amazon and is made from a high quality stainless steel. The pattern on the watch resembles animal scales, while the clasp is easy to clip and secure as you go about your day.
Just like a good chunk of other Apple Watch bands on this list, the Rockvee Stainless Steel Replacement Strap comes in a variety of colors, but the best option for your Aluminum Apple Watch band would be Silver!
Ezzdo Diamond Luxury Silver Bracelet Band
Diamonds, diamonds, and some more diamonds: that's one great way to describe the Ezzdo Diamond Luxury Silver Bracelet Band!
This Apple Watch band is designed to sparkle and shine with dozens of reflective, eye-catching rhinestones, while the stainless steel base is sturdy and secure for day-to-day wear and use. It can easily be adjusted to fit a good chunk of wrist sizes.
The Ezzdo Diamond Luxury Silver Bracelet Band will cost you around $29, and the best color option to match your Silver Aluminum Apple Watch is the Silver color.
Fullmosa Gray Leather + Silver Buckle Band
What do you get when you cross a rich, grey leather band with a silver, stainless steel buckle? Well the Fullmosa Gray Leather + Silver Buckle Band, of course!
This $12 Apple Watch band is made from a 100% full-grain, super soft genuine leather and is incredibly easy to install thanks to metal lugs on the side of the band.
While the Fullmosa Gray Leather + Silver Buckle Band isn't necessarily silver, the gray is a great option that will still match well with your Aluminum Apple Watch. The while leather option is also a good match, too!
Secbolt Metal Bling X-Link Strap
If you're someone who prefers an Apple Watch band that's a bit more like jewlery than a standard watch band, then take a peek at the Secbolt Metal Bling X-Link Strap.
This watch band comes in both 38mm and 42mm sizes and is made from a high quality stainless steel. The Secbolt Metal Bling X-Link Strap also comes embedded with little diamonds and gems, so if you want to add a pop of bling to your day-to-day look without overwhelming yourself with sparkle, this band is a good choice.
You can pick up the Secbolt Metal Bling X-Link Strap for $28. The best color to grab to match your Aluminum Apple Watch would be the Silver option.
What's your go-to Apple Watch band?
Is there a particular band that you love to use that we've missed on our list? Maybe there's a brand that you adore wearing day-to-day?
Let us know what your top picks are down in the comments down below (and we'll be sure to check 'em out!)