What are the best bands for Apple Watch? Take a look! With new styles every season and thousands of third-party band sellers in the Apple Watch ecosystem, you have a ton of options and choices when it comes to picking out an Apple Watch band that suits your style and personality. We've done a ton of research on Apple Watch bands from the company and third-party sellers alike to find you the best quality Apple Watch bands along with great deals on Apple-like bands. Can't afford a $500 Hermes band, or want a style that doesn't come in your size? Amazon has a ton of similar options that look almost as nice.

What you need to know about Apple Watch bands

Every Spring and Fall (and sometimes early summer!), Apple releases new watch bands for the Apple Watch. Watch band collectors like myself and Rene get pretty excited whenever Apple gives us more colors. (Plus, retired colors become collector's items.) Here's everything you need to know about bands available for your Apple Watch! What's new with Apple's watch bands? Apple Watch bands: Fall collection rumor roundup

Which Apple Watch band should you get?

Bands, nylon, Nike, loops, buckles, or link bracelets — the Apple Watch collection offers a wide range of straps for you to choose from. It gives you a lot of choice — but it also means you might have a harder time making that choice. There are bands for active lifestyles, for casual comfort, and for elegant occasions. There are bands with pins, with magnetic fasteners, and with traditional buckles. There are bands with earth tones and made of metal. There are... a lot of bands! If you're having trouble deciding, here's some help! Which Apple Watch band should you get? Apple Watch Nylon Band vs Sport Band: Which should you buy?

How to swap and organize Apple Watch bands

Our favorite bands

Our smartwatches are more than just an accessory: It's a way to keep us connected to the real world while choosing which notifications we actually need to see. Just the same, you need to accessorize it like you would any watch — and nothing makes a writer feel more stylish than a sweet Apple Watch band. Here are some of our favorites. iMore's favorite Apple Watch bands

Best Third-Party Apple Watch Bands that Won't Break the Bank

Best Leather Bands for Apple Watch

Best bands for your Apple Watch case

How to get Apple Watch bands for less