Best Apple Watch Cases

You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake.
I love wearing my Apple Watch sans case. It looks good and is easily identifiable as an Apple Watch, which makes me feel like I'm part of a special club. But, I'm no dummy. I always keep a case or shell nearby in case I want to go on a nature hike, or if I'm doing some house painting. I want to be able to continue wearing my Apple Watch without fear of ruining it's beautiful stainless steel shine.
If you feel the same way, take a look at these protective cases for Apple Watch. You can wear one all of the time, or only take it out occasionally to keep your Watch protected from the elements.
- Spigen Rugged Armor
- SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
- i-Blason
- Twelve South's ActionSleeve
- Griffin Survivor Tactical Case
- Catalyst Waterproof Case
Spigen Rugged Armor
Name the phone or accessory and, chances are, Spigen makes a case for it — and a great one at that. Things are no different with Spigen's Rugged Armor case for the Apple Watch, which is made from flexible TPU so it feels smooth and comfortable on your wrist.
Stephen Chan of Superphen went hands-on with the Rugged Armor and called attention to the fact that, even though it's thick, it still looks streamline on the Apple Watch.
"The case looks quite cool and nice with the Apple Watch to be honest despite adding thickness to the watch body. It is also very light but less bulky than expected.
It goes on easily and holds tight; you won't feel it wriggling around on your Apple Watch. A metal button covers your Apple Watch's Side Button, but doesn't interfere with functionality, which means the scratchable surfaces are covered all the way around. The Digital Crown is left completely open and is entirely unhindered, thanks to the Rugged Armor's great fit. Though the screen is scratch resistant, Spigen has left nothing to chance, providing you with two screen protectors.
You can get it in black or white and it comes in 42mm and 38mm versions and costs between $11.99 and $12.99, depending on the style and color you choose.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
"Rugged" and "SUPCASE" are synonymous, especially when we're talking about their Unicorn Beetle Pro series.
This case has an easy front cover snap-on design, which makes installation a breeze; you don't have to try and slide the straps through flexible silicone. It's made from hard polycarbonate on the outside — to withstand hard bumps and scratches — and soft TPU on the inside, so that it doesn't scratch up your Apple Watch.
All of the necessary buttons are available and the great fit doesn't hinder any sensors, so Activate on Wrist Raise works every time.
You also have the added benefit of a SUPCASE band. Yep, it's a case and a band! It changes the look and feel of your Apple Watch from delicate electronic device to rugged superhero equipment.
I just ordered the SUPCASE myself. I would have had one earlier, but I didn't realize until recently that the company made the SUPCASE for the 38mm Apple Watch. I can't wait to try it on and see how tough I look. I'll let you know if I get any superpowers when I wear it.
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro comes in black with a black, blue, gold, red, or white accent case. It costs $17.99.
Note: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro does not actually grant superpowers.
i-Blason
i-Blason's pack of soft TPU cases is all about value. You get five in a pack and they're each a different color, including clear — for those who don't want to change the look of their Apple Watch too much.
The flexibility of these cases make them very shock-absorbent and quite comfortable. They leave the Side Button and Digital Crown totally open, so there's no worry of any type of interference. It's more of a protective shell than a full case.
My mom loves these cases. She actually changes them out almost every day to match whatever outfit she is wearing. She loves that they are cute, but also protect her Apple Watch from scrapes and scuffs. They are so inexpensive that you can have fun with the colors and mix-and-match them with your various colored Sport bands.
There are options for both 42mm and 38mm Apple Watches. Just make sure you're buying the right size at checkout. They cost $8.99 for a five-pack.
Twelve South's ActionSleeve
If you're a heavy lifter, contact sport enthusiast, or don't have a wrist to wear an Apple Watch on, you will be happy to see what Twelve South has to offer. The ActionSleeve is an armband fitted with a silicon outer frame to protect your watch's casing. It has an adjustable neoprene strap for a flexible, but snug fit. The armband is designed to allow you to keep your wrists free for contact sport activities, but will still monitor your heart rate (and maybe even more accurately) while you move.
If you've always wanted to be able to use your Apple Watch while punching a bag, lifting weights, or playing rugby but don't want it getting in the way, check out the ActionSleeve. It'll keep track of your fitness while staying away from your wrist.
The ActionSleeve comes in red or black and runs about $29.99.
Griffin Survivor Tactical Case
This thick, protective outer casing for the Apple Watch is a complete protection powerhouse. It is designed to absorb impact and includes a cover for the screen, which does not limit touch screen usage. It actually covers the Digital Crown on top, while leaving the bottom exposed, to keep out dirt and provide protection from getting whacked on the wrist.
When it first came out, Mobile Reviews took the Survivor Tactical Case for a test drive and noted the unique design.
The most noticeable feature of the Griffin Survivor Tactical Case for the Apple Watch is the design of the case and the digital crown.
It adds a lot of bulk to your Apple Watch, but for people that work in construction, or some other industry where dirt, dust, or paint falls from above regularly, the Survivor Tactical is a great protective cover from the elements.
It comes in black, neon green, white, and coral and costs between $21 and $43, depending on your color choice. It is only available for the 42mm Apple Watch.
Catalyst Waterproof Case
Catalyst makes the ultimate waterproof cases for your gadgets and it paid special attention to creating the perfect waterproof case for the Apple Watch. The Series 1 (and Series 0) Apple Watches are not waterproof. With the Catalyst, you can jump right into the deep end. It is rated at 5ATM and you can go as deep as 50 meters under water with it.
Now, I know what you're thinking. "But, I have the Apple Watch Series 2 and it's already waterproof." It may be waterproof (ish), but with the Catalyst for Series 2, you can swim as deep as 100 meters under water!
The case is multi-layered and specially designed to absorb the shock from drops as high as six feet.
Catalyst uses a special touch-sensitive membrane on its waterproof cases that make it possible to use such features as Touch ID and heart rate detection. I have a Catalyst for my iPhone and can attest to its usability with Touch ID.
The Catalyst Waterproof case is available for the 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch. Prices range from $59.99 to $69.99, depending on the color option you choose. It's available in white and glow-in-the-dark (my favorite) for the 42mm option, and black, plum, or glow-in-the-dark for the 38mm option.
The Catalyst Waterproof case is also available for the Series 1 42mm Apple Watch in gray and white or gray and black for $59.99.
Best Apple Watch cases
My Samsung G2 screen is perfect but I got a screen protector for the Apple Watch I got mine on eBay and came with 5 cases also battery stand
Thanks for the recommendations! Will be looking at the waterproof one. Being a machinist I definitely don't want coolant getting on my watch:..
I think most of the cases look pretty cheap and don't add to the look of the Watch. I picked up a carbon fiber case though that I love. I love carbon fiber anyway, but as a case for the Watch I personally think it really adds to it.
Question regarding SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro: Can I use my own band with it?
From what I can tell this is the only thing i-Blason makes for the Series 2 42mm and 38mm. Everything else on their web site is for the Series 0 or Series 1. For $14 this isn't too bad. I am wondering how secure the watch head is however in the case.
https://www.amazon.com/i-Blason-Protective-Compatible-mm-First-Generatio...
A case for your watch, ridiculous. Watch's pick up nicks and dings no matter if you're wearing a Timex or Rolex.
I use a case by Catalyst & it's waterproof. Covers the Digital Crown & side button too. I recommend this case above the others because it is waterproof & I like that extra assurance. And, yes, I know that Apple Watch is already water resistant.
I can see if you work somewhere where it will get banged up. I use to work for Amazon and it was a hands on job working with hardware all day. I for sure would have crushed my watch and scraped it up.
Now I work in an office and the watch has a few scuffs on it but its normal wear to me. My G Shocks and Rolex have wear on them....all my watches do. The apple watch is the only one that won't last as long as my other watches. Eventually Apple watch one won't get updates and it won't be able to perform.
Cases are not for suckers its just for people that work in a rugged area that need that extra protection.
Thats said I don't see many people with Apple Watches so cases will be even less seen.
I'm excited at the prospect of owning an AppleWatch 2. I've literally never seen ANYONE wearing a case on the watch. A fool and his money,.......
If I'm not mistaken, most of those cases are not going to work on a Series 2. I contacted Spigen and they confirmed that they will not work on the series 2, and that they are going to have new series 2 compatible cases in the near future.
The Series 2 has two speaker slots and two microphone holes. Most cases are designed for one of each. The speaker slots may not be as much of an issue, but a lot of cases will cover the 2nd mic hole.
As much as I don't want to use a case, I'm looking at getting a Spigen thin-fit. I tend to bump and jam my watch into things a lot and could use a little smack-protection. The thinfit is pretty low-key and not bad looking. The only downside is that I hear that since it's a snap-on, it tends to pop off easily.
I wonder how could you dare to wear your Apple Watch on your filthy wrist?
- You should have separate room for it to be kept in reinforced glass cabinet with alarms and laser sensors.
ROTFL
I've been using the "New Trent" Case now for around a year I guess. I wear my Apple watch every day including work where I'm the Maintenance Supervisor at a Food Factory. I do so much more, but the point being my watch takes a beating. I do have a few small scratches on the top left corner of the screen. I believe that's why I ended up getting this case. But it gets banged around on at work. When I'm not at work I take it off. I can pop it off pretty quickly. You push the buttons and slide the bands off and then you can just pop the case off. The side without the dial first. When you put it back on, the dial end goes in first and then the rest. But ya, I pop the case off, and then throw on any number of bands that I happen to have onto it. This case is a little bulky, but I like it for what I need it for. It doesn't bother me wearing it at all and it works as good as not having it on, so why not.
I had a case on Apple Watch, but I removed it after few days of using it, I didn't needed that.
I tried a screen protector after I banged my new series 2 into something. That lasted about 12 hours. It drove me nuts. No thanks. I'll take my chances and since I have Apple care on it I can get it fixed/replaced if I kill it too badly.
Wow, I actually use the Spigen, SUPCASE, and Fintie! When I work out side or extreme activities the SUPCASE is perfect. The Fintie cases are great to switch up the look for every day use and the Spigen case falls in between all of this.
If you use a Rolex as an every-day watch, the case will get scratched up. I have a SS Movado and wish I had a case on it when I wore it at work. I got a Trent case for <$10 and put it on my Apple Watch when I'll be doing work where its likely to get banged up.
I use the a case and separate sports band when out mountain biking. Never did until I crashed and cracked the screen. I don't use it day to day but it's nice piece of mind when on the bike.
One thing you have to be VERY careful about when using a case on your Apple Watch: If you have the stainless steel model and any dirt at all works its way underneath the case, it can mar the finish on the watch. I put one of the Spigen cases on my shiny brand new stainless steel Apple Watch, then a couple week later took it off for a bit, only to find that the finish on the watch had been completely ruined. It is now a brushed-stainless finish, that is the only way to describe it. Every surface of the watch except the sensor area was ruined. I have thought about sending it off to one of the places that will re-finish your watch but I have just decided to live with it. Buyer beware!
That is a definite issue with stainless steel, case or not. I didn't use a case with mine forever and it still managed to get some scratches with barely any contact. I wish I had a sport model sometimes :(
I bought the Spigen Rugged Armor to protect my watch during my work as a plant operator. The included screen protector is invisible and stays on 24/7. All in all, a great investment.
There's no way I would cover my Apple Watch.
Wow people use cases on the watch now?
Agreed, for a personal accessory it just seems weird. And looks ugly (imo)...doesn't apple advertise how durable it is in commercials?
This is about the equivalent of selling ice to an Eskimo. Have to be dumb to buy a case for an Apple Watch. How many people put cases on their $25K Rolex let alone a $500 Apple Watch. Silly
It's all in the eye of the beholder. I keep my watch on all the time and it's nice to have extra protection when I'm working on a car, building furniture in my shop, or working in the woods around my house. I can only imagine the beating my watch would take without that SUPCASE on it!
People who buy a $25k Rolex don't wear that watch during everyday activities or workouts that subject the watch to repeated accidental impacts, so that is not a valid comparison.
I was saying the same thing but the cases actually look pretty good. Not bad that you can have the watch look exactly like the way you want it to.
Customization is good.
~TheRealFixxxer
Actually, I could see using a case for my watch when I'm out hiking. I was going up a mountain trail last weekend and I whacked my wrist against a big rock or tree a couple times but luckily no scratches on the watch.
I do understand if someone is doing a activity that may damage the Apple Watch. That's the only reason to cover it to protect it.
My favorite case is my Fossil Q Founder. This thing makes it look like an actual watch! Oh, wait....
You mean it makes it look like an actual ANALOG watch? The Apple Watch is a smartwatch and displays much more than analog time and the day and date.