Apple Watches provide lots of great features and are available in various styles and price points. For men, we recommend the flagship Apple Watch Series 4, which offers the newest features to date. We've also included other models to help you make a better-informed decision.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is noted for its larger displays, thinner bezels, and rounded corners than previous versions. The wearable device also features a rounder and thinner chassis with a redesigned ceramic back, regardless of the model. With an S4 64-bit dual-core processor, the Apple Watch Series 4 doubles the performance of the previous model, the Apple Watch Series 3. This Apple Watch version is also the first to include an electrocardiogram (ECG) system that's capable of detecting whether you're experiencing cardiac abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation. There's also a built-in fall detection tool that automatically contacts emergency services if you fall. The Apple Watch Series 4 also includes a louder speaker, which is ideal when receiving calls, improved ceramic and sapphire crystal back, and more storage capacity. The last of these is great for loading up your wearable device with podcasts and (beginning with watchOS 6) audiobooks. If there's one downside to buying the Apple Watch Series 4, it's the price. Depending on the model, the newer version is around $120 more than the Apple Watch Series 3, and that's before the additional discounts you'll often find on the earlier model. The Apple Watch Series 4 is available in 44mm and 40mm with GPS only and GPS + Cellular. Prices differ depending on the size of the display, material of the case, and type of watch band. Pros: Larger display

Faster

Includes ECG system, fall detection Cons: Pricey

Best Overall Apple Watch Series 4 The current best Apple's flagship wearable device version includes an all-new look and features compared to previous versions.

Best Alternative: Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+

In terms of features, the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ is precisely the same as the regular Series 4 model. However, in this case, you'll receive an already installed Nike Run Club app with audio-guided runs, and exclusive Nike+ Analog and Digital watch faces. Hardware-wise, the Nike+ version is only available with an aluminum case, and there's no gold finish option. The Nike-branded Apple Watch bands, Sport Loop and Sport Band varieties, are available to everyone, not just to those with a Nike+ watch. The Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ is available in 44mm and 40mm with GPS only and GPS + Cellular. Pros: Same price, more faces

Works with the same bands Cons: Only available with aluminum case

No gold finish available

Best Alternative Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ More watch faces If you're indifferent to which Apple Watch Series 4 to choose from, you might want to get this one. For the same price, you'll get extra watch faces.

Best Value: Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 includes a smaller display area than the more recent model and older internals. However, it's still packed with many of the same features that make it worth considering. These include an onboard optical heart sensor, water-resistance up to 50m, a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 18 hours between charges, and a barometric altimeter. Unfortunately, the Series 3 version doesn't include the ECG system or fall detection tool. It's also missing a gold finish option, and it could prove challenging to find a model with a stainless steel body. If the changes and extras Apple added between the Series 3 and Series 4 aren't necessary, we recommend saving some money and buying the older version. Besides, it will support watchOS 6 when it launches later in 2019. You can purchase an Apple Watch Series 3 in 40mm and 38mm variants, with GPS only or GPS + Cellular, in space gray and silver aluminum with regular prices starting at $279. Pros: Look at those discounts

Supports watchOS 6

Great for swimming Cons: Limited selection

No ECG, fall detection

Best Value Apple Watch Series 3 It still packs a punch The 2017 Apple Watch Series 3 is still a great choice. Best of all, it's available at steep discounts through Apple and elsewhere.

Best Splurge: Apple Watch Hermès

If you're looking to spend the most bling possible on an Apple Watch Series 4, the Apple Watch Hermès is here. These watches start at $1,249 and go up to $1,499. Each features a stainless case and GPS + Cellular. The main differences are the display size (44mm or 40mm) and the leather band you select. Besides offering high-end leather bands, each Apple Watch Hermès includes an exclusive Hermès orange Sport Band. There are also distinctive Hermès watch faces. Beyond this, the features are identical to what you will find on other Apple Watch Series 4 models. Pros: Unique watch faces

Premium leather bands

All ship with exclusive Hermès Sport Band Cons: Very expensive

Limited selection