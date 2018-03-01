Your Apple Watch goes with you everywhere, and that means you want to use it in different situations and environments. To get the most out of your Apple Watch while you're traveling, here are my favorite accessories you can take along with you!
Spigen Rugged Armor
Name the phone or accessory and, chances are, Spigen makes a case for it — and a great one at that. Things are no different with Spigen's Rugged Armor case for the Apple Watch, which is made from flexible TPU, so it feels smooth and comfortable on your wrist.
It goes on quickly and holds tight; you won't feel it wriggling around on your Apple Watch. A metal button covers your Apple Watch's Side Button but doesn't interfere with functionality, which means the scratchable surfaces are covered all the way around. The Digital Crown is left completely open and is entirely unhindered, thanks to the Rugged Armor's excellent fit. Though the screen is scratch resistant, Spigen has left nothing to chance, providing you with two screen protectors.
You can get it in black or white, and it comes in 42mm and 38mm versions and costs around $14, depending on the style and color you choose.
Beats X
On your morning commute, your evening jog, or your lunch break, a pair of headphones will let your Watch play you the perfect soundtrack for your mood and moment. Apple's Beats X headphones are the ideal companion for any traveler.
The combination of battery life, lightweight fit, W1 chip for easy connectivity, customizable fit, and lack of necessary accessories (like a charging case a la AirPods) make them an easy sell.
Plus, Amazon frequently sells pairs around $90, making the Beats X cheaper than other great wireless headphones in the genre!
Beats X Review: The cheapest alternative to noise cancelling wireless earbuds
Twelve South TimePorter
Traveling with your Apple Watch? TwelveSouth's TimePorter is one of the best ways you can do so, offering a sunglasses-style synthetic leather case with a charging port atop it.
Open it up, and you'll access a compartment for storing Apple Watch bands and your charging cable alike. Better still, the TimePorter offers a spool to tame and control your Apple Watch charging cable, keeping it organized no matter where you travel.
You can pick up this particular Apple Watch stand for $50.
Griffin Travel Power Bank Backup Battery
If you're looking for a reliable, compact, and portable Apple Watch battery charger that's small enough to fit on your keychain — but powerful enough to provide up to two and a half full charges for your Apple Watch — then take a peek at the Griffin Travel Power Bank Backup Battery.
This little piece of tech will cost you around $50, but you'll be getting your money's worth if you're looking to charge your Apple Watch a couple of times while you're on the go without any major hassle.
This battery charges easily with any 5V USB charger or USB computer port, while an LED light will indicate the status of the charging Griffin Travel Power Bank Backup Battery.
Your favorite Apple Watch band
There are a ton of Apple Watch bands out there, and really, they all come down to personal taste. One thing is for sure, if you're traveling with your Apple Watch, make sure you have a band or two that you love on hand!
We've put together a ton of lists of your favorite bands, if you need help decided which bands you like, check out the links below.
