Name the phone or accessory and, chances are, Spigen makes a case for it — and a great one at that. Things are no different with Spigen's Rugged Armor case for the Apple Watch, which is made from flexible TPU, so it feels smooth and comfortable on your wrist. It goes on quickly and holds tight; you won't feel it wriggling around on your Apple Watch. A metal button covers your Apple Watch's Side Button but doesn't interfere with functionality, which means the scratchable surfaces are covered all the way around. The Digital Crown is left completely open and is entirely unhindered, thanks to the Rugged Armor's excellent fit. Though the screen is scratch resistant, Spigen has left nothing to chance, providing you with two screen protectors. You can get it in black or white, and it comes in 42mm and 38mm versions and costs around $14, depending on the style and color you choose. See at Amazon Beats X

On your morning commute, your evening jog, or your lunch break, a pair of headphones will let your Watch play you the perfect soundtrack for your mood and moment. Apple's Beats X headphones are the ideal companion for any traveler. The combination of battery life, lightweight fit, W1 chip for easy connectivity, customizable fit, and lack of necessary accessories (like a charging case a la AirPods) make them an easy sell. Plus, Amazon frequently sells pairs around $90, making the Beats X cheaper than other great wireless headphones in the genre! Beats X Review: The cheapest alternative to noise cancelling wireless earbuds See at Amazon Twelve South TimePorter Traveling with your Apple Watch? TwelveSouth's TimePorter is one of the best ways you can do so, offering a sunglasses-style synthetic leather case with a charging port atop it. Open it up, and you'll access a compartment for storing Apple Watch bands and your charging cable alike. Better still, the TimePorter offers a spool to tame and control your Apple Watch charging cable, keeping it organized no matter where you travel. You can pick up this particular Apple Watch stand for $50. See at Amazon Griffin Travel Power Bank Backup Battery