This is the Year of the Dog. The Chinese New Year celebration officially begins on February 15 and lasts through March 2. According to the Chinese New Year 2018 website,

A Dog's most defining characteristic is their loyalty. They will never abandon their friends, family or work.Honest and just, they are popular in social circles. Everyone needs a Dog friend for advice and help. They are also good at helping others find and fix their bad habits. Despite how they act, they are worried and anxious inside. However, they will not let this stop them. Once they decide on something, no one can persuade them against it.

Apple recently updated its Clips app with a celebration poster for the Chinese New Year, which can be added as a place card in between any of your photos or videos. You can also transport to a bustling Hong Kong street using the Scenes section or add a welcoming sticker to any picture using the labels. Free - Download now WeChat

You don't have to give money in red envelopes the old fashioned way anymore. Save paper and time by using WeChat to send a digital red envelope to the kids. In China, WeChat Pay has its own red envelope feature, where users can click on a button and choose an amount to send. Then, enter a gift message and send it to the recipient. The money will go into your friend's WeChat Pay account. You can even add a little fun to your presents by randomizing who gets what in a fun little game. The WeChat red envelope feature is great for families that can't be together for the New Year. Free - Download now Healthy soup food Recipes: Easy Chinese cook Video

To get ready for your reunion dinner, be sure to practice cooking the luckiest and most prosperous dishes possible. Whether it's roast pork, steamed fish, or fried rice (or all of the above, of course), The Healthy Soup cookbook will be your go-to app for learning the best technique for cooking the perfect reunion dinner. It is filled with dozens of video clips to help show you how to properly steam a bun or the perfect technique for closing up a pastry. You'll be the master chef of the year with the included helpful guides. Free - Download now Lanterns: The Harvest Festival

If you aren't anywhere that you can celebrate the Lantern Festival, you can participate in your own, digital way by playing this fun tile placement game. Originally, Lanterns, was a physical board game, but its popularity quickly grew and it is now available as a mobile game. Players have a number of tiles with different color and patterns of lanterns. You can earn points for placing your tiles in specific ways, while also lowering your opponent's points at the same time. You can also earn extra honor by dedicating sets of cards to the emperor. The player with the most honor at the end of the game is the winner. This fun iPhone and iPad game is a great way to share a fun evening together with family or with friends on the other side of the world. $4.99 - Download now Play your favorite Blizzard game!