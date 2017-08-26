When you're away from home for business or pleasure, it's important you have a place to rest your weary head when it's time for you to count some sheep. The days of calling hotels and comparing prices over the phone are long gone and using apps to find, compare, and book reservation at hotels, hostels, and private residents is the way of the present.

There are a lot of options when it comes to finding an app that can book you a bed for the night, but here are our favorite apps for finding a place to stay when you're on the road!

Airbnb

Airbnb lets you rent a private home or a room in someone else's house, providing a different experience than traditional hotels. You can even list your space if you've got one. Within the app, you can read reviews from other guests, securely communicate with property owners, and much more. With over 600,000 listings in over 34,000 cities around the world, it's almost a certainty that you'll find something in your price range, no matter where you want to go. You can also add your stays to the Passbook app for easy access to addresses, directions, and host information. Airbnb additionally supports Apple Pay for payments and Handoff so that you can pass listings back and forth between devices and Safari.

If you'd prefer an entire home or apartment rental, or you just want something other than a traditional hotel, look no further than Airbnb.

One:Night

One:Night is targeted at an audience that cares about luxury and being spontaneous, but it's ideal for the intrepid traveler who only stays in one place for a night before moving to the next destination.

The company's slogan, "the night starts at 3 pm", is virtually its business model in a nutshell. One:Night offers bookings at select hotels starting at 3 pm ET, you can't book a room before that time with One:Night, making it ideal for travelers who don't plan everything meticulously. Also, much like the name implies, you can only book rooms for one night, meaning it's good for people who don't intend on staying in one place for too long.

One:Night's selection is limited to only a handful of major cities in the U.S. and most of them are more upscale hotels owned by The Standard. If you're the type of person who prefers to live on the more expensive side of life and you don't mind bouncing around each night, One:Night offers a pretty cool experience.

Hotel Tonight

Hotel Tonight is a great app for those times when you're in a pinch and need to book a room on short notice. The app takes advantage of hotels trying to book out vacant rooms, as this is typically when they offer greater discounts—hotels would rather fill rooms then let them sit empty and make nothing. Hotel Tonight is also selective about their partner hotels, which means that you shouldn't be disappointed in the accommodations you book. Hotel Tonight supports booking for up to 5 nights at a time and also supports Apple Pay for quick checkout.

If you're a procrastinator and need a room right now, Hotel Tonight offers some of the best deals for last-minute shoppers.

trivago app: Hotel Finder & Travel Booking Deals

Better known simply as trivago, this app curates prices from all over the internet and compares prices for you right away.

The idea behind trivago is simple, type in where you want to go, and the app will search all the major hotel sites (over 200) for the best deal in that location. With over 190 countries to search, trivago is usually a pretty great way to find the lowest price you possibly can.

Not only does trivago curate prices from all over the internet, but it also curates reviews and ratings from hundreds of other sites and gives each hotel an overall rating. This allows you to see what customers have said about their stay at a hotel regardless of where they posted their comments.

Trip.com

Trip.comis a unique mix of room booking service and social media platform that also boasts an excellent database of places to stay.

Trip.com bases its recommendations off your personal tastes; you're more likely only to see results that are relevant to you. Plus, you can also follow other Gogobot members based on categories they're knowledgeable in so that you can pick up travel tips and info catered to your style. It requires a little more thought, but it allows you to be a little pickier when it comes to finding a place to stay.

For a way to discover hotels that catered to your particular tastes, budget, and style, you want Trip.com.

Expedia: Hotels, Flights & Vacation Deals

If you like booking your hotel, flights, excursions, and other vacation activities all at once, Expedia is an excellent app.

The best part about booking everything all together with Expedia is that you often can save a decent chunk of change when bundling vacation packages together. Expedia has been around for a long time and has some great connections with hotels and other vacation services, meaning you can get prices on Expedia for some locations that you won't find anywhere else. Plus, it has its own rewards program so the more you use Expedia, the more Expedia+ points you earn, which in turn can save you even more money.

