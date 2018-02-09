The world is turning its eyes to PyeongChang, South Korea where the 2018 Winter Olympics are being held, as athletes from all over the world compete on the world's biggest stage. With seven winter sports, 15 disciplines, and 102 events including everything from figure skating to alpine skiing you're not going to want to miss a minute of the action. If you want to keep track of everything going on, then having the right app is key. These are the best apps for following your favorite teams and all the action in PyeongChang! Olympics - Official app

PyeongChang 2018

NBC Sports

CBC Sports Olympics

Team USA

Olympic Channel The Olympics - Official App

If you want the best overview of everything the Olympics has to offer, both in 2018 and in the future, then the Official Olympics app from the IOC is what you'll want to check out. The main page gives you all of the latest news, even when it isn't time for the games themselves. You can view results, see which countries are competing, check out photos and videos from during the competition, and even shop for official Olympics gear. It aims to be your all-in-one spot for the best information about the Olympics, no matter what you're interested in checking out. One of the few things it doesn't include is streaming of the games themselves, although highlights are uploaded after the fact. Free - Download Now PyeongChang 2018

The PyeonCchang 2018 app is the official standalone app for the Olympics this year, and to kick off, it's available in five languages. For those who like to follow the Olympics closely, this is the best companion you could ask for. It's already counting down the days until the Olympics properly kick off, and has tons of information down to the current weather conditions on the ground. When you first set up the app, you'll need to choose your preferred language and time before deciding what kind of notifications you want the app to send you. Once you're into the app, you can check out recent news, find your favorite events on the schedule, take a look at the different venues, and plenty more to boot. There is even a special section if you're going to be a spectator in person, including the ability to buy tickets and view accommodations. This app does ask for location and storage permissions, but that's for filtered content if you're actually at the games or abroad, and it only stores your photos and preferences in its own folder. Free -Download Now NBC Sports

As in 2016 with the Rio Summer Olympics, the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics are being covered exhaustively by NBC Sports. This means that you can use the NBC app to get access to tons of awesome coverage as it comes in. This generally includes things like the opening ceremony, coverage of the biggest sports, clips from behind the scenes, and of course sportscasters on-site at the games, taking everything in from the sidelines. If you like to catch up after the fact, the video coverage is a great way to do it. -Free -Download Now CBC Sports Olympics (for Canadians)

If you're a Canuck like myself, CBC is the official broadcaster of the 2018 Winter Olympics, meaning the CBC news app is the app you'll need to get in-depth coverage and video from the games. Everything from the opening ceremonies to the closing ceremonies will be covered, and CBC is generally pretty great and making all their video content available on the app during the games, so you can watch events that have already passed on your schedule! Free - Download Now Team USA

If you're cheering on Team USA at the Winter Olympics then you're in luck: the Team USA app is especially for American fans! The Team USA app focuses solely on news and accomplishments of America's Olympic team as it competes. You can look up specific athletes, view photos and videos, check on upcoming events, and even view their social media feeds. It's for the folks who are all-in for Team USA and want every smidgen of intel they can get their hands on. Free - Download Now Olympic Channel