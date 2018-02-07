Apps for traveling in PyeongChang

If you're headed to PyeongChang South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics, you might be wondering how you're going to get around town. If you speak Korean or English, I've got a list of apps that will make your life a little easier as you try to navigate the city streets.

Kakao T

This app used to be called Kakao Taxi because it was designed as a taxi-hailing app, but it's been updated to cover navigation, ride-sharing, taxi-hailing, and more. It's the best option for a standard navigation app if you don't read Korean. The in-app map features step-by-step destination directions in an English-version map.

If you don't plan on driving in town, Kakao T is also the best app for calling for a ride or taxi in town (both owned by the app-maker).