If you're headed to PyeongChang South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics , you might be wondering how you're going to get around town. If you speak Korean or English, I've got a list of apps that will make your life a little easier as you try to navigate the city streets.

This app used to be called Kakao Taxi because it was designed as a taxi-hailing app, but it's been updated to cover navigation, ride-sharing, taxi-hailing, and more. It's the best option for a standard navigation app if you don't read Korean. The in-app map features step-by-step destination directions in an English-version map.

If you don't plan on driving in town, Kakao T is also the best app for calling for a ride or taxi in town (both owned by the app-maker).