We all know that getting enough rest is extremely important to our overall health and sometimes your iPhone can cause you to lose sleep, but it doesn't have to. Whether you just need some help getting to sleep or you want to track your activity to see why you're so tired the next day, there are tons of apps available in the App Store that can help. Most of them don't require the use of an additional fitness tracker either. Here are my top picks for apps that will help you catch some z's.

Sleep Cycle alarm clock is a smart alarm app that attempts to wake you up and the best possible moment so you aren't interrupted during deep sleep. Simply set an alarm and place your iPhone at the side of your pillow while plugged in. The Sleep Cycle app will monitor your movement by using the accelerometer in your iPhone and always wake you during light sleep instead of deep sleep. Sleep Cycle can even work in the background once you close it. In the morning you can see a full sleep analysis of how you slept the night before. Sleep Cycle can even integrate with Phillips HUE bulbs if you already own them. For complete sleep analysis paired with a smart alarm, Sleep Cycle is one of the best available. Free with subsription option - Download Now Relax Melodies

For a lot of people, a mild amount of constant noise — often referred to as white noise — can help them drift off to sleep and Relax Melodies have every calming noise you could want. With over 50 different sounds to choose from, Relax Melodies is bound to have something that soothes your mind and helps you get to sleep. You can ever pick multiple sounds and make a mix, so you have a steady soundscape throughout the night. Relax Melodies also has suggested playlist of sounds specifically designed to help you achieve certain stages of sleep easier or even sounds that will help you nap better. Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Sleepytime Sleep Scheduler

If you want to use your sleep cycle to your advantage, Sleepytime Sleep Scheduler helps you figure out the best time to go to bed to feel the most rested. Sleepytime lets you choose what time you want to go to bed and then gives you a list of times that will allow you to wake up at the end of a sleep cycle. You can also choose the time you want to wake up, and Sleepytime will give you a list of when you should go to bed. Free - Dowload Now Sunriser

Sunriser is a very unique smart alarm that instead of focusing on waking you up during light sleep, aims to get you the most out of each day by waking you up at the same time the sun rises in your area. On the main screen of Sunriser, you'll be shown a countdown timer to when your alarm will go off. If you want, you can also tell Sunriser to wake you up at a specific time instead of when the sun rises. Either way, the simplicity of the Sunriser app may appeal to those that want a better alarm app than the built-in option. If you want to get the most possible hours out of your day, every, get Sunriser. Free - Download Now Recolor

Adult coloring books and apps have gained in popularity over the last few years, and a lot of people cite how relaxing coloring can be as one of the reasons they enjoy the hobby. Recolor is a fantastic adult coloring app that has thousands of design that you can color and offers new designs everyday. You can even browse through other users top creations and get inspiration for your next masterpiece! Free with in-app purchases - Download Now Prune