The 2018 Winter Olympics start today in PyeongChang, South Korea, but that doesn't mean you still can't brush up on your Korean in a couple of hours, right? All joking aside, having more than one language in your pocket is always a good thing, so why not start learning a li'l Korean? Here are the best apps available for learning Korean for the 2018 Winter Olympics! 행운을 빕니다! Duolingo

Learn Korean

Talk to Me in Korean

AccellaStudy Essential Apps Duolingo

If we're going to talk about any app that has to do with learning another language, then this list certainly wouldn't be complete without Duolingo. Duolingo doesn't only teach you how to speak a language: it does so in a fun and addictive way that challenges you, while still helping you retain what you've learned the day before with their bite-sized lessons that get you to read, listen, and speak in Korean.

There are dozens of sets of lessons at Duolingo called Skills. Some of them include the following: Basics, Phrases, Food, Present, Adjectives, Plurals, Family, Questions, Numbers, Household, Colors, Comparison, Qualifiers, Measure, Clothing, Animals, Prepositions, Dates & Time, Nature, and Medical. The lessons include images, text, and audio, and sometimes has you speak into a microphone (if you have one) to test your speaking and pronunciation skills. (The Balance)

You can choose to either do 5, 10, 15, or 20 minutes of Duolingo Korean learning every day, and if you speak a little Korean already and don't want to start from scratch, there are both advanced and beginner levels in the app. While Duolingo is free, the app does offer something called Duolingo Plus that allows you to go ad-free, offline during any lesson, and helps Duolingo grow and develop as a learning tool. You can pay for 1 month for $12.99, 6 months for $9.99/month, or 12 months for $8.25/month. Once you get really good with your Korean (we believe in you!) or even if you want to reach out and talk to others for help, you can join a Korean club through the app! Here you'll chat with like-minded people who are also going through the same lessons as you! Free - Download Now Learn Korean

Looking to learn Korean in a snap, but don't have a ton of time (especially since the Olympics are starting, like, today?) Then it might be worth it to take a peek at the appropriately and simply named Learn Korean app.

With WordPower Learn Korean Vocabulary Free, you'll master 100 of the most frequently used words and phrases in the Korean language right on your iOS device! The app doubles as a mini travel guide packed with cultural insights and practical Korean phrases. Learn Korean with audio recordings of a native Korean speaker and a voice recorder so you can master perfect pronunciation anywhere, anytime. (Learn Korean)

While other language learning apps may give you lessons for dozens of different dialects, Learn Korean is a free app that focuses only on the Korean language. With the app, you get essential Korean vocabulary all in one place, including spelling, translation, pronunciation, image, and class, you also get free audio lessons, listening practice that lets you listen to a native speaker say a word or phrase, a progress bar that keeps track of how many words you've mastered, and so much more! The only downside? Learn Korean is supposed to be for someone who wants to learn the basics of Korean, so if you want to get over 2,000 additional words or phrases, you'll have to upgrade to Korean WordPower Vocabulary full edition. Free - Download Now Talk to Me in Korean

Talk to me in Korean offers textbooks, video courses, and more than 1,300 free lessons on their site to help people speak Korean — so obviously we're checking it out before the Olympics are in full swing! You can get a little bit of everything from Talk to Me in Korean, including audio and video lessons that cover Korean buzzwords, Korean spacing and rules, intermediate Korean lessons, and even things like Korean tongue twisters for a weekly Korean challenge. New lessons are added and updated every single week by the massive Talk to Me in Korean team. Since Talk to me in Korean has launched, there have been over half a million people who have used the service in over 190 countries. If you wanted to go above and beyond the audio and video lessons, though, TTMK offers over 24 different published textbooks that you can find online and in bookstores. AccellaStudy Essential Apps in Korean

Learn Korean quickly and confidently with the AccellaStudy Essential Apps in Korean! This award-winning language app is a bit different than other language learning apps — if you wanted to study Korean, you download the Korean version of the app, but if you wanted to study Spanish, Italian, French, etc, then you would have to download that version of the app. AccellaStudy Essential Apps has nearly 6,000,000 travellers, students, executives, and people watching the Olympicss at home who have downloaded different versions of the app, and the Korean one is fantastic. With AccellaStudy Essential Apps in Korean, you can sync your studies and progress to other devices, study both online and offline, and listen to a native Korean speaker pronounce complex and simple words and phrases so you can make sure you're catching everything on TV. In fact, AccellaStudy Essential Apps in Korean even has flashcards, audio, and multiple choice quizes you can take to test your progress.

These free language learning apps let you build your own study sets so you decide which words you focus on. This is great if you're having trouble learning a handful of words - just put them in the same study set and learn them separately from all the rest of the words. (The Balance)