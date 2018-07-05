Gone are the days of dusty old address books filled with scribbles and scratched-out contacts in a variety of different colors of ink. Instead, we can keep all of our contacts right on our iPhones and iPads, and updating information doesn't require a second page. But, with advances in storing contacts comes the woes of managing them. If you feel overwhelmed by how many people you know and all of the different ways in which you can get in touch with them, there is a solution - contact manager apps - and we've got a list of the best ones to suit your needs. Cloze Relationship Manager

Cloze is so much more than just a contacts manager. It's like a personal assistant for keeping track of important information about people you interact with. Any successful business person will tell you that the key to a good client relationship is remembering their personal details. Cloze prefects that by analyzing your activities on your iPhone, like your recent email activities and call histories, to build a list of contacts you should stay in touch with regularly, sometimes, or someday. There are dozens of features for actively managing your work relationships, like adding action items to your agenda, sending reminders to contact people, sorting your contacts by when you talked to them last, and a whole lot more. You can connect your productivity apps, like Dropbox, OneNote, and Office365, plus your social media activities. It's free to download and use the basic features, but the most useful features are part of the Pro tier, which you can subscribe to for $19.99 per month or $159.99 per year. This is no simple contacts manager. If you're a busy business person, you should definitely try Cloze's 14-day free trial to see if its right for you. Free - Download now

My Contacts Backup Pro does one thing really well: backup your contacts. All you have to do is tap the backup button and it will sync your contact data to build a vCard list or a CSV Excel spreadsheet. Email it to yourself and you're done. If for some reason, you lose all of your contacts on your iPhone, all you have to do is open the attachment from the email and everything you backed up will import back into the Contacts app. If you don't feel the need to manage your contacts, but do like the idea of securely backing them up, My Contacts Backup Pro is a one-tap process for you. If your contact list isn't too big, there is also a free version that is limited to 500 contacts. $1.99 - Download now Smart Merge Pro

Do you have duplicate contacts in your address book? Do you have two contacts for the same person, but one of them includes a work phone number and the other includes a home email? You need Smart Merge. It sniffs out similar contacts and lets you merge them into one. It then deletes the duplicates so you have a more organized list of contacts. Plus, it automatically backs up your contacts and sends you an email attachment of the vCard list that you can use to rebuild your address book with if something happens. Smart Merge Pro also separates out contacts that are missing names, phone numbers or email addresses so you can go through each one and delete or update the information. You can filter contacts by recently added, birthdays, company, or job title. So, if you're looking for that guy you met last week that works for Google, but can't remember his name, you'll be able to track him down easier with the filter tool. If you're tired of having duplicates or email addresses with no name attached, Smart Merge will help you organize and clean out your contacts. $2.99 - Download now Connect

In real life, we tend to put our friends, family, and business associates into social groups. Why not do that with your contacts? With Connect, you can quickly separate your contacts into as many groups as you want. Then, you can send an email or text message to everyone in a group with one tap. You can also call, email, text message, or FaceTime with any single contact by swiping to the right. It's great for getting directly to how you want to communicate with friends and family. If you are big on organizing your contacts into groups, Connect will make it super easy to split them up into as many customized lists as you like. Free - Download now