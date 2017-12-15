As the holidays approach, 'tis the season for parties galore! — but we all know that that's much, much easier said than done, especially when you have so many people to shop for on your Christmas list, dinners to plan, drinks to shake, stockings to hang by the fire with care... If you are planning festivities for friends and family, you can organize, plan, prepare, and make things a heck-of-a-lot simpler for yourself with these helpful apps. Your party guests (and your holiday anxiety) will thank you! Party planning

Preparing the noms

The gift exchange

Party planning Todoist

Decorate, plan, and organize your ideal holiday party in a pinch with Todoist, a task management app that'll help you map out the perfect holiday extravaganza for your festive family and friends! Todoist makes it easy for you to create lists to help sort your to-dos; from picking up wrapping-paper and tinsel in order to properly deck the halls, to setting up reminders and notifications to make sure your stockings were hung by the chimney with care (in hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there, of course), and the ability to effortlessly save web pages and articles about party ideas for later with the app's sharing extension.

If your goal is to spend as little time as possible organizing and more time doing, Todoist offers the simplicity you're looking for... It also works with 60+ popular apps like Dropbx, Amazon Alexa, Slack, Zapier, IFTT, and more! (iMore)

Another super cool feature of this festive app is the ability to share your lists and collaborate with other people, so if you need a bit of help ironing out the kinks in your ho-ho-holiday party, why not enlist the help of your BFF or significant other and connect with them on Todoist? Free - Download Now Evite

The most important part of planning a party is inviting guests. Without them, it's just another lonely evening with too much food... (but is that always a bad thing? Naw). Evite lets you pick a themed digital invitation, complete with customizable party options, like whether guests will bring kids or how many extra people can tag along. You can import email addresses from your contacts and get notifications whenever someone responds. It is the easiest and most convenient way to invite guests and keep track of who is coming. Free - Download now Preparing the noms BarNotes

If your party will include libations, you should probably make sure you know how to make winter cocktails, right? 🍸 BarNotes is a social-based cocktail app that lets users upload drink recipes. You can favorite a recipe, add it to your "bar" and check out what others have said about a drink. You can also follow members and even find your IRL friends that also use BarNotes. If you know how to make a yummy cocktail at your party, no one will even care if the presents go missing! Free - Download now Pinterest

Pinterest is always my go-to app for looking up party ideas, especially when it comes to food. There are thousands of recipes for party snacks of all occasions. You can create boards specifically for your get-together and save lovely images of finger foods, cakes, cookies, and even clever decorations. When you're ready to start cooking, just check your board and visit the website the pin originally came from! Free - Download now Tasty

If you've been on the internet in the last 2 years, you've probably seen one or two of those fast-paced cooking videos that are shot at an aerial angle and cover allllllllllllllll types of grub from delicious, overindulgent desserts, to 4,000 different ways to cook fancy ramen, to the perfect way to cook a steak in a cast-iron pan, and everything in between. Nowadays the king of these types of videos is Tasty, an app and concept developed by BuzzFeed! And around the Holiday season they have recipes like Mint Chocolate Snowman Ritz Pops, Cookies and Cream Slow Cooker Eggnog, Snowman Bread and Onion Dip, and so much more! The Tasty app's description is pretty much in it's name: look up delicious, mouth-watering recipes and videos, get inspiration for your Holiday party, and go on your holly-holly way! The app even asks when you first get it if you're a vegetarian or not, so if you want some meat-free party options, Tasty's got your bases covered! Free - Download Now The gift exchange The Christmas Gift List