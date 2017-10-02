Want to edit the depth effect of your Portrait Mode photos? There are some awesome new apps in iOS 11 that let you do so!

Portrait Mode is one of the most popular and talked about photography features to come out for the iPhone in recent years, giving users the ability to snap DSLR-quality, portrait-style photos with the quick tap of your shutter.

Now, there are different third-party apps that have started letting users edit and tweak their Portrait Mode masterpieces by using hooks in iOS 11 along with the same advanced camera technology that comes along with the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. Pretty awesome, hey?!

Here are the best apps that will let you edit your Portrait Mode masterpieces!

Slør

If you're looking for a simple, straightforward app to edit, tweak, and perfect your Portrait Mode photos, then check out Slør in all its Portrait Mode editing glory!

Using the app, you can adjust your Portrait photo's aperture, radial, and tilt, perfecting and sharpening all of your Portrait Mode images. Then you hit save, allow the app to modify the original photo, and you're good to go!

Unfortunately Slør isn't an app that you can shoot Portrait Mode photos with, only edit them, so you'll have to shoot your Portrait Mode images with your original camera app and them upload them into Slør to edit.

Anamorphic

If you're looking for an app that'll help you shoot and edit your Portrait Mode photos in a quick snap, then it might be worth it to take a peek at Anamorphic.

Anamorphic turns your ordinary photos into cinematic masterpieces using the Depth API. Nothing compares to an authentic blur and depth of field from large format anamorphic lenses. Now you can get that film look right on your mobile device. (Anamorphic)

Not only can you shoot and edit your Portrait Mode photos straight from the app, but Anamorphic offers up a complete collection of color gradings to give you a classic film look, true depth of field, and the ability to capture your photos with depth data.

TLDR; Anamorphic is a wonderful Portrait editing and shooting app that'll cost you $2.99.

infltr

Not only is infltr an app that lets you shoot and edit your photos in Portrait Mode, but you can also edit videos, Live Photos, and GIFs (so if the $1.99 price tag scared you before, don't worry — you'll be getting your money's worth!).

With the latest updates in regards to the ability to shoot in Portrait Mode, infltr decided it would allow users to switch and swap between foreground and background in depth effect photos to make separate edits to the two layers.

On top of the colour information red, blue, green and alpha which makes a classic photo, if the photo is captured with depth enabled, an extra layer of information can be seen as a 3D map of the captured scene. This depth layer is leveraged by infltr to let you edit the background and foreground of your photos differently. This is extremely powerful and integrates seamlessly within infltr's editor, allowing you to get more creative and highlight the region of your image that matters the most to you. (infltr)

You can shoot and edit your Portrait Mode photos with infltr, so you don't need to constantly be switching between your camera app and infltr for editing.

Fun Fact: Did you know infltr is short for infinite filters?

What are your favorite apps for shooting in Portrait Mode?

Do you prefer to use your traditional Camera app when it comes to shooting in Portrait Mode rather than a 3rd party camera? Is there maybe an app that you have that's perfect for editing your portrait shots that we might have left out on our list?

Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!