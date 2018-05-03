Unlike many of the other options on this list, Apple's Health app doesn't let you take HRV readings; instead, it collects the SDNN reading from your Apple Watch (if you have one) and any third-party HRV apps that write SDNN data. Because Health currently only collects one of the many HRV metrics available to users, it's by nature pretty limited when it comes to analyzing your nervous system. You can go by some basic criteria (high = you're rested and ready to go; low = your nervous system is frazzled and needs a rest), but it's not the easiest app to use for those interested in learning more about HRV and why it's important. Welltory

The friendliest app out there for HRV tracking that I've found is Welltory; it breaks down your HRV results into easily-readable areas like Performance (which represents your HRV in total), Energy (how your parasympathetic nervous system is working), and Stress (same for the sympathetic). For basic measurements, you can use your iPhone's rear camera(though this may produce a higher margin of error); you can get precise measurements by using an external heart rate monitor. The app is free to use for these basic measurements; upgrade to a paid subscription, however, and you can access more detailed measurements from your HRV calculation (including your LF/HF, VLF, SDNN, and more). Free - Download Now HRV4Training

HRV4Training also lets you use either your iPhone's rear camera or an external heart monitor to measure your HRV, but this $9.99 app is designed specifically for the athletic crowd. It tracks the same metrics as Welltory, but uses a 30-day rolling scale to provide suggestions about your baseline and how you should train from day to day. You can get suggestions on your training load and fitness, readiness to perform, injury risk, and more. Link HRV4Training to Strava, and you can even get a lactate threshold estimator. The data is also processed locally inside the app — no server-side processing required. $9.99 - Download Now Elite HRV