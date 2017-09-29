Manage all your files management services in the Files app with this great apps!

Managing files in iOS 11 has never been easier thanks to the Files app. For those of you who don't know, Files is essentially an aggregator of all your cloud storage across your Apple devices. The Flies app can not only access your iCloud Drive; it can also link up with other third-party services, making it the ultimate document and file management system.

Here are our favorite apps you can use with Files on your iPhone and iPad.

Dropbox

Dropbox has long been one of the most popular cloud storage services out there, keeping everything in sync between devices no matter the platform. Whether you're all-in on Apple devices, dabble in Android, or sync between a Google Pixel, iPad Pro, and a Windows PC, Dropbox is available for you. Create as many folders as you want right in the Dropbox app to store whatever you can think of, including documents, images, and video. Dropbox for iOS also allows you to automatically upload photos taken on your device directly to Dropbox, while the action extension lets you add files from other apps to any of your Dropbox folders.

Dropbox is free to download and use, though you'll have a 2GB space limit. For $9.99 per month or $99.99 a year, you can subscribe to Dropbox Plus and get 1TB of storage for your files.

Free, subscriptions - Download Now

Google Drive

If you have a Gmail account (who doesn't?), then Google Drive is one of the more useful cloud storage services out there. Not only can Google Drive accommodate a wide variety of files, just like Dropbox, it's available on practically every platform.

You get 15GB up front with no charge for documents, videos, presentations, and other media. Plus, within Google Drive is Google Photos, which gives you unlimited storage for photos up to 16 megapixels each.

If 15GB doesn't sound like enough storage Google Drive has you covered. You can also pay $1.99 a month for 100GB, $9.99 a month for 1TB, $99.99 for 10TB, $199.99 for 20TB, or $299.99 a month for 30TB.

Free, subscriptions - Download Now

Microsoft OneDrive

If you have a Microsoft PC or laptop and use an iPhone or iPad, then OneDrive is the ultimate bridge between those two systems. OneDrive comes preinstalled on Windows 10 devices, so if you're looking to keep all of your iPhone data in sync with your PC, there isn't much you have to do besides making sure you're signed into the same account on both devices.

OneDrive also sends you real-time notifications when someone edits a document and lets you know who they are. Exclusive to iOS is the PDF annotation feature, which lets you highlight, draw on, and sign any PDF file on your iPhone or iPad. If you're big into storing photos, you'll also love that OneDrive automatically tags photos based on visuals, so they'll be easier to search for later on.

You'll get 5GB of storage for free, but you also have the option to pay $1.99 a month for 50GB, $69.99 a year for 1TB and Office 365 Personal, or $99.99 a year for 5TB and Office 365 Home.

Free, subscriptions - Download Now

Amazon Drive

Amazon Drive lets you use your existing Amazon account to log in and tap into 5GB of storage for free with options to pay a subscription for more data. Like some of the other options, Amazon Drive Storage also offers an auto-upload feature so you never have to remember to upload photos. Plus, If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get unlimited storage for photos. The Amazon Drive app isn't anything fancy and doesn't have many add-ons but it's super simple to use and great for anyone who just wants raw storage.

If you want a no-frills option and already have an Amazon account, it doesn't get much simpler than Amazon Drive.

Free - Download Now

Want to learn more about the Files app?

The Files app in iOS 11 can help you be as organized as you want! Here are some more useful articles to help you master the new app.

Which apps do you like?

Let us know what apps you use with FIles by leaving a comment down below!