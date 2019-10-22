Apple Arcade offers hundreds of games for the low price of $4.99 a month, and the first month is free. With the subscription, you get unlimited access to all the games you want to play, and none of them have in-app purchases or ads — it's a premium mobile gaming experience. There is also a wide variety of games available, so there's something there for everyone. If you're looking for an auto-running type of game, well, we have you covered. Here are the best auto-runners you can find on Apple Arcade!

THE BEST Sayonara Wild Hearts Studio: Simogo AB and Annapurna Interactive

Simogo AB and Annapurna Interactive Age rating: 9+

9+ Use a gamepad? Yes

It shouldn't be a surprise, but Sayonara Wild Hearts is the game that you think of first when it comes to auto-running games on Apple Arcade. It was heavily showcased during the Apple keynotes leading up to the launch, and it's a title that is featured in the Apple Arcade itself. In a nutshell, Sayonara Wild Hearts is a game about the heartbreak of a young woman, which disturbs the balance of the world. A diamond butterfly appears in her dreams, leading our unnamed heroine to a highway in the sky, where she finds and becomes her other self: a masked biker called The Fool. The gameplay of Sayonara Wild Hearts consists of riding motorcycles or skateboards, flying through a fast-paced dreamland, participating in frantic dance battles, shooting lasers from your bike, wielding swords, and collecting hearts. You're just in charge of steering The Fool in the "lanes" on the screen, and pushing buttons at the right moment to perform dodges and attacks when needed. Even though it doesn't explicitly state that it supports controllers, I had no issues using my DualShock 4 controllers to play. Even though sometimes things just seem to move too fast, you get used to it after a few rounds (plus it's great to replay levels for higher scores). The game itself is gorgeous, and the music is incredible. In fact, the music and sound play a big role in the game, as you're supposed to move in sync with the rhythm of the song, especially the battles. You'll find plenty of interesting scenes, characters, and replay value. See on Apple Arcade Super Impossible Road Studio: Rogue Games

Rogue Games Age rating: 4+

4+ Use a gamepad? Yes

The Impossible Road is back, now dubbed Super Impossible Road! If you couldn't get enough of the original, then this sequel is everything you could hope for. Super Impossible Road is a futuristic racing game that takes place in what appears to be outer space on dangerous courses with super sharp turns. You're simply a glowing orb ball that moves forward automatically, but you're in charge of steering, turning, and boosting your way to the finish line. The controls are simple enough, as you just tap the left or right side of the screen to move in that direction or turn. You can tap both sides to boost, and swipe down in the middle to reset your position to the last checkpoint. The resetting is important, as it can help you shave off seconds from your time if you know how to utilize it properly. While the roads seem impossible to stay on, sometimes you will need to jump off and boost your way to another part of the track to save time. This is also a key part of how to be great at the game. Each track is also procedurally generated, so it's not going to be the same each time you play. There are several game modes in Super Impossible Road, from single-player Career to Challenges to Multiplayer. And if you go for the multiplayer races, you can play with up to seven other people (for a total of eight). During these races, you'll want to make sure you cut all possible corners to beat your opponents. Super Impossible Road is beautiful, fast-paced, and challenging. It's perfect for those who love a good racer. See on Apple Arcade Speed Demons Studio: Radiangames

Radiangames Age rating: 12+

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Have you ever encountered so much traffic that you just wish you could smash your way through to your destination? That's exactly the premise of Speed Demons, except you're also racing with others to see who can cause the most destruction. It's perfection! Speed Demons is a highway racing simulator, featuring congested highways that are full of other cars and trucks (makes me think of Los Angeles). You are in a heavy-duty vehicle that is capable of both fast speeds and also smashing everything that gets in the way. The car will go forward automatically, and you just steer it on the highway. The more damage you cause, the faster you go, so feel free to hit everything and everyone that stands in your way, including the other racers. It's simple to steer, as all you need to do is touch the left or right side of the screen. There will be other racers on the highways with you, and each of the 19 environments can support up to 100 total racers, so smash, smash, smash! There are several different game modes to keep things fresh, and you can unlock over 25 upgradeable vehicles, and each one has unique events that are customized for that vehicle's strengths. The graphics in Speed Demons is also a nice selling point. It has the modern-retro aesthetic, and the music is perfect for your highway destruction rampage. The controller support is also nice to have and offers even better control. See on Apple Arcade Agent Intercept Studio: PikPok

PikPok Age rating: 12+

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Fast cars? Check. Weaponized gadgets on cars? Check. Cars that transform into other vehicles when needed? Check. You'll need all of these in order to take out the thugs in the fast-paced action of Agent Intercept. In Agent Intercept, the covert organization of CLAW is back to its old tricks. You need to come back from your planned vacation in order to put a stop to them and save the world. After all, you need a world to take a vacation on, right? As an agent, you're equipped with a souped-up car that has homing missiles, guns, and more crazy spy tech than you can shake a stick at. While the car will drive forward automatically, you're in charge of steering, as well as avoiding any incoming attacks and traps that the thugs have laid out for you as you chase them down. After all, while this is a souped-up car, it's not indestructible. You can boost at any time to run into and take down your enemies on the road, and the boost recharges over time, though you can pick up boost fill-ups on the road too. When you have a target within range, just tap on the button to shoot a missile or other weapon at them. But watch out — they can fire back, so you'll want to carefully steer the car around their bullets and missiles. As you go into different terrain, your car will automatically transform into a vehicle that best suits the environment. The car can turn into a boat, or an off-road vehicle better suited for those rugged dirt paths. There is an objective for each stage, and it's always different and challenging. Agent Intercept has gorgeous graphics and a high-octane soundtrack that is inspired by the spy-genre. It's a great game for those who want some fast-paced thrilling action. See on Apple Arcade THE REST Mind Symphony Studio: Rogue Games

Rogue Games Age rating: 4+

4+ Use a gamepad? No