Netgear Arlo Baby

Netgear's Arlo home security cameras are some of the best money can buy, and its Baby model is the adorable baby monitor you need to watch over your little one. It records and streams video in 1080p and in full color, which you can view from anywhere in the world that you can find an internet connection.

It features a two-way microphone, so you can hear your baby cry and talk back to soothe those tears. The handy night vision lets you watch your infant in total darkness thanks to infrared LEDs. If you don't feel like staring at your phone 24/7, you can also enable motion, sound, and air quality notifications, so that if your child cries in the night or while you're on the couch, you'll get pinged and can react right away.

The Netgear Arlo Baby works with Amazon Alexa, HomeKit, Google Assistant, and IFTTT, making it perfect for iPhone and iPad users, as well as other folks in the house who aren't in the Apple ecosystem. For the base model with gray bunny ears, it's roughly $200. You can get a cat or puppy case for about $30.