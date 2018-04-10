Atic TPU case

If you're one of those people that don't like putting cases on your iPad not only because of the extra weight but also the bright colors and weird designs, the Atic TPU case is as minimalist as you can get.

This incredibly thin and completely clear TPU case fits snuggly on your iPad and has precise cutouts for all the ports and buttons so you won't lose any functionality. Plus, it even has a very slight edge around the camera to protect the lens from getting scratch when you lay it down on its back.

While the Atic TPU case isn't likely to offer you much damage protection if it falls off your desk, for $8 it will allow you to set it down without worrying about what's underneath it.