Going back to school can be an exciting time, but it can also be an expensive one. Whether you're headed back to high school or venturing off to college for the first time, you'll probably want to pick up a new iPad or Mac for yourself to stay productive. Odds are that the MacBook Pro and iPad won't be the only items you need to buy to be ready, so you'll definitely want to save some money on it if you can.
There are a number of deals that are available right now, and here are some of the best.
iPad Deals
- B&H Photo offers up to $50 off the 2017 9.7-inch iPad - In addition to the discount, B&H also doesn't charge tax at the time of purchase for those outside of NY and NJ.
- Staples offers $40 off the 2017 9.7-inch iPad and $50 off the 10.5-inch iPad Pro - If you don't want to wait for the iPad to be delivered to your home or office, you can order it online and pick it up at a local store within an hour.
- Staples offers $100 off the iPad mini 4 - Apple may be discontinuing the iPad mini line, but that doesn't mean you should pass it up, especially at this price!
Mac Deals
- Best Buy offers up to $400 off various MacBook Pro models - You can grab either a 13-inch or 15-inch model at this discounted pricing, and if you use the student discount, you can save an additional $125.
- B&H Photo offers $500 off the Touch Bar 15-inch MacBook Pro - This is the best price that you can find on model MLH32LL/A currently. It has 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and more!
- ABT Electronics offers $50 off the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar) - It may not be the biggest discount, but it brings this one down to a great price. You can apply for ABT's financing to stretch the payments over 12-months as well.
