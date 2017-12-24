If you're someone who likes the look and feel of a leather watch band with a bit more of a modern twist and design, then you might want to check out the MoKo Gray Leather band cuff. This $15 Apple Watch band is inspired by the look of equestrian features, and if you're worried about the design being unable to read your heart rate sensor never fear: the MoKo Gray Leather band cuff has got you covered. Not only is the color a pretty phenomenal match for your Gray Ceramic Apple Watch, but the comfortable microfiber interior coupled with the high-quality leather exterior makes it a fantastic accessory to wear day-to-day. See at Amazon Kartice luxury crystal Apple Watch strap

Diamonds are a girl's best friend! (Marilyn Monroe)

And thanks to the Kartice luxury crystal Apple Watch strap, they might also be your Gray Ceramic Apple Watch's best friend, too! This $23 Gray Ceramic Apple Watch band is made from a crystal alloy that gives the band it's sparkle n' shine, while the base of the strap is made from a durable stainless steel. While this particular band comes in four different colors (black, gold, rose gold, and silver) the best match for your Gray Ceramic Apple Watch would be the black. You can also pick up the Gray Ceramic Apple Watch in a 4-rhinestone strip design for closer to $40, or stick to the single, thinner band of glitz and glam for less. See at Amazon iXCC gray stainless steel Apple Watch band

Keep it simple, keep it stylish, keep it stainless steel, and pick up the iXCC gray stainless steel Apple Watch band for your Gray Ceramic Apple Watch! This particular band isn't only super affordable at around $9, but it also had a plethora of positive customer reviews. The band is super easy to install and secures firmly around your wrist with it's reliable butterfly clasp. You can pick up the iXCC gray stainless steel Apple Watch band in a beautiful smoky gray color that would match perfectly with your Cray Ceramic Apple Watch — oh, and if the band is too big, you could always remove a few of the links to make things a bit more comfortable. See at Amazon Beaded fashion Apple Watch wrist band

Bead it on up and add a little bit of flare and fun to your Gray Ceramic Apple Watch with the Beaded fashion Apple Watch wrist band. While most Apple Watch bands rely on clasps and pesky enclosures for keeping your Gray Ceramic Apple Watch secure, the Beaded fashion Apple Watch wrist band is designed with a stretchy band, so it's easier to fit and form to a variety of wrist sizes. This band will cost you around $23, and it really does look like a piece of handmade jewelry that ties in beautifully with the gray color-palette of your Apple Watch. But if you did want to check out other colors, the Beaded fashion Apple Watch wrist band comes in blue, gray, pink, and yellow (and come to think of it, the yellow with the sunflower design might look super cute with your Gray Ceramic Apple Watch, too!) See at Amazon QULUOQI soft silicone sport band

If you're someone who loves to run from the office to the gym and doesn't have a lot of time to deal with switching pesky Apple Watch bands, then the QULUOQI soft silicone sport band might be right for you. This super comfortable Apple Watch band comes in a variety of colors, but the ones that would match your Gray Ceramic Apple Watch the best would be the black/gray combo, the white/black combo, or the white/gray combo. You can pick up the QULUOQI soft silicone sport band in 38mm and 42mm sizes for around $14. See at Amazon Smarmate patterned Apple Watch bracelet