ABC has exclusive rights to the NBA Finals and will also broadcast them live. If you have a digital antenna, you can watch all of the available ABC broadcasted games on your iPhone or iPad (or even your Mac or Apple TV). All you need is that antenna and the Channels app to watch live TV anywhere. With a Plex Pass subscription, you can even record content and watch it at your leisure. Just make sure no one spoils the outcome of the games for you. If you want to watch the biggest games of the playoffs and the finals right on your iPhone or iPad without a cable subscription, Channels will make that happen for you. $14.99 - Download now NBA

The official app of the NBA is the only app you need to keep track of scores, stats, and who's still in the running. You can check out the schedule of upcoming games, watch game highlights, and listen to audio play-by-play with the NBA League Pass audio subscription. You can also check the finals bracket to see which teams are going head-to-head. If you want to catch up on industry news, the official NBA app has all the stories and video clips you need. You can even watch post-game interviews long after games have ended. If you are following the NBA playoffs at all, you'll want to keep track with the official NBA app. Free - Download now theScore

theScore is a fantastic social sports app that not only keeps you up to date on all the latest scores and stats but lets you follow your favorite players, no matter which team they are on. You can find out each player's game stats, injuries, and even see what they are tweeting. You can customize your notifications to receive up-to-date information on what is most important to you. theScore is for more than just basketball fans. It covers all major sports categories, including racing, golf, and soccer. You can follow your favorite teams and players across all seasons. If you think of your favorite teams as "your" teams, get a little more intimate with theScore. Free - Download now