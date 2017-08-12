What's the best battery bank for iPhone? Here are our favorites!

Having a way to charge your iPhone on the go is paramount nowadays, especially since heavy use — looking at you Facebook, Snapchat, and Pokémon Go! — can kill your battery before day's end. When that happens, and then no outlet in site, a battery pack will be your best friend. But which battery pack? Here are our favorites!

TravelCard 1,500mAh

The Wirecutter's favorite charger is also one of ours, especially since you can buy one made specifically for iPhone, with a built-in Lightning cable.

1,500mAh won't give you a full charge for your iPhone, but it will easily help you make it to the end of the day and then some. What more can you expect from a charger that's roughly the length and width of a credit card? Pricing starts around $30.

See at TravelCard

RAVPower Ace 22,000mAh

If you need a lot more power — as in you might not see a power outlet for a couple days — then the RAVPower Ace series has you more than covered. 22,000mAh is enough to charge your iPhone at least six times, if not more.

These power banks are relatively compact, at about 6.5 inches long, 3 inches wide, and about an inch thick, so still absolutely portable and convenient. The shell is fire-resistant, made of the same material Mercedes and BMW use in their vehicles, so you won't have any Galaxy Note 7 episodes. There are also three ports, so you can charge up to three devices simultaneously. Pricing starts around $40 on Amazon.

See at Amazon

KMASHI 10,000mAh

If you want a power bank that's about the size of a chocolate bar, but you still need to charge your iPhone a couple times with it, KMASHI's 10,000mAh bank should do the trick.

Intelligent power management means overcurrent, overcharge, and overvoltage protection, so you won't fry your iPhone in case something goes wrong, and you won't fry the power bank while charging it. LED indicators let you know when the bank is full and when it's time to recharge, so you'll know roughly how long you have before you need to plug in. If you're on a budget, this one's perfect at $11.

See at Amazon

Anker Astro E1 5,200mAh

Anker makes phenomenal charging products. Astro E1 is an excellent candy bar-sized option that's perfect for heading out to play Pokémon Go, or just for charging your iPhone at your desk without taking up any space.

5,200mAh should charge your iPhone about twice, so it's even a great travel option if you know you'll be out and about a lot without much time to stick it in the wall. Check it out for around $19.

See at Amazon

Aibocn 10,000mAh

Sure, the company name is impossible to pronounce, but Aibocn's 10,000mAh power bank doesn't have time for your sputtering — it's too busy charging up your iPhone and stealing your car. Well, the former at least.

It looks like something a Stormtrooper would carry and features a backup flashlight in case you're caught in the dark or need help aiming your blaster (see what I did there?).

Two USB ports lets you charge two devices simultaneously, and Aibocn's 1-year warranty will keep you backed up and hassle-free. These also start around $11, so you've no reason not to grab one.

See at Amazon

Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh

Yes, another Anker, but this one has 20,100mAh of PowerCore — able to charge your iPhone about five times and all in a package about the size of your iPhone. And pricing reasonably starts around $40.

Dual USB ports let you charge two devices at the same time, making this perfect for everyday use, especially if you like to rock your iPhone and iPad all day long.

As usual, you get Anker's 18-month warranty, and your device is protected in the event of overcurrent, overcharge, or overvoltage.

See at Amazon

What keeps you going and going and going… ?

Do you use an awesome battery bank that I didn't mention? Let me know in the comments below!