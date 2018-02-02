Keep your iPhone 6s Plus' battery at a crisp 100% while keeping the battery case bulk to a minimum with the mophie protective battery juice pack. This $85 battery pack is designed to be super thin while still providing your iPhone 6s Plus with over 14.5 hours of extra talk time. Rubberized support pads on the inside of the case protect your iPhone from treacherous falls and drops, while the mophie protective battery juice pack's edge-to-edge protection means that your iPhone's screen, back, and camera are all secured, too. You can pick up the mophie protective battery juice pack in white, black, gold, and rose gold. Oh, and the best part about the case? The pass-through charge and sync design that charges your iPhone first and the case second, so you won't have to charge the case and your iPhone 6s Plus separately. See at Amazon Capshi external battery portable power charger 7200mAh

Double your iPhone 6s Plus' battery life and add a whopping 48-hours of extra talk time with the Capshi external battery portable power charger. This particular battery pack promises an additional 36 hours of video, 24 hours of web browsing, 68 hours of music, or 6 hours of 3D gaming — that's a whole lot of extra hours of screen time from a 7200mAh battery! The downside to the Capshi external battery portable power charger? The additional bulk and weight it adds to your iPhone 6s Plus, but if having a bit of a heavier-dutier case isn't a huge deal to you, then this highly-rated battery case might be a phenomenal option to keep in mind! The Capshi external battery portable power charger is designed with 360-degree protection and a secure, flexible TPU bumper that cradles your iPhone 6s Plus from the outside world, but if you're not 100% satisfied by your $30 case, then Capshi has a money-back guarantee. See at Amazon YHHao slim fit slider battery bank 5000mAh

Keep it slim, keep it standing, and keep your iPhone 6s Plus charged with the YHHao slim fit slider battery bank! This super-affordable iPhone 6s Plus battery case charges surprisingly fast (30 minutes) and fits your iPhone 6s Plus like a glove. The case provides cutouts and buttons for things like volume and charging, so you won't have to constantly keep removing it to have access to basic features. LED lights indicate when your case needs to be charged, while the 5000mAh battery keeps your iPhone 6s Plus going for a couple of hours after your battery bails on you. You can pick up the YHHao slim fit slider battery bank for around $19 in colors like blue, red, black, green, gold, pink, and white, making it the case with by far the largest color selection available. Oh! And did I mention that the YHHao slim fit slider battery bank comes with a handy-dandy kickstand? No? Well now you know! See at Amazon Zhicity portable charging protective case 5500mAh

It's one thing to charge your iPhone 6s Plus with a flick of a button, but having a little extra protection isn't necessarily a bad thing, right? That's why it might be worth it to take a peek at the Zhicity portable charging protective case. The Zhicity portable charging protective case is a $36 accessory that not only charges your iPhone 6s Plus, but also provides shockproof protection and stand functions — the upper portion of the case can be removed to expose a magnetic backing. This battery charger is designed with a lightweight look and feel, although it does add a wee bit more bulk compared to something like the YHHao slim fit slider battery bank. The Zhicity portable charging protective case does use an extra-strong material to protect your battery and iPhone 6s Plus though, which should make up for the additional bulk. An LED indicator will tell your when your case needs to be charged, and if you need to turn it on or off in an instant, the button is located at the back lower portion of the case. See at Amazon HETP ultra slim portable charging case 7300mAh

No-slip grip? Check. Extra battery life? Check. Protective and easy to install? Check: so it's time to check out the HETP ultra slim portable charging case! This particular iPhone 6s Plus battery case packs 3600mAh into the back of your iPhone, giving you the ability to extend your battery life to twice as long as before. The HETP ultra slim portable charging cases no-slip grip makes it perfect for the person who's always dropping their iPhone, while the case itself is actually quite thin for a battery bank — you only add around 0.18 inches to your iPhone 6s Plus! If anything goes wrong with your HETP ultra slim portable charging case, you have an 18-month warranty that has you and your iPhone covered. You can pick up your very own ultra slim case in colors like blue and black, but depending on the style and color, you could be spending between $25 to $28. See at Amazon PowerBear external rechargeable charger pack 7200mAh