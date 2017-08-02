Best Battery Cases for iPhone 7 Plus

What's the best battery case for iPhone Plus? We have some ideas!

The big ol' iPhone 7 Plus has a big ol' battery, but that's often not enough to get most people through a day of heavy use. That goes double for folks who use theirs as their primary camera (PORTRAIT MODE MY LIFE).

Carrying around an external battery pack can be cumbersome, so why not streamline the process and grab a battery case instead. It'll probably bulk things up a bit, but better bulky than brick.

Note: You'll likely have to compromise when it comes to headphones, since a lot of these cases connect via the Lightning port, so you won't be able to plug in EarPods or other Lightning headphones. You could just get some sweet wireless headphones instead.

Trianium Atomic Pro

Along with Digital Trends, we think that Trianium's Atomic Pro is one of the best battery cases around for the iPhone 7 Plus. It bears a slim profile, a power button (so you're not using up all the juice all the time), and it fits like a glove (to paraphrase Ace Ventura).

This is a practical 4,200mAh, and will likely give you an extra 50-75% on your battery life, so it should take you through a couple days if you're a light user.

Comes in black, "Black Signature", white/gray, and white/turquoise, starting around $60.

See at Amazon





Foxin

The Foxin battery case for iPhone 7 Plus houses 8,000mAh, which can charge your phone around two times, so you can go roughly three days on a single charge, depending on your usage.

This case doesn't play at being thin, so if you're looking for something without the bulk, then skip it. However, it makes up for its size with functionality; a USB port on the side lets you charge another device, while simultaneously charging your iPhone 7 Plus.

Comes in white, "Bright Black", matte black, gold, and rose gold, starting around $50.

See at Amazon

Alpatronix BX170plus

The best part about the BX170plus is its fit, according to many Amazon reviews, which is exactly what you want in a battery case, since they tend to be a bit heavy, and you don't want that extra weight wiggling around on your iPhone 7 Plus.

This case has a 4,000mAh battery, so you'll get an extra 50% life or so on your iPhone, depending on your usage. There's a power button on the back and an LED indicator, so you won't use up all the juice at once, and you'll be able to tell how full it is at any given moment.

Comes in black, gold, and rose gold, starting around $37.

See at Amazon

Maxdara

Maxdara's battery case has a nice, big battery (7,500mAh), so if you'll be away from a power outlet for a day or two, you won't have to worry about your iPhone 7 Plus dying on you. The LED indicator on the back doubles as the on/off switch, and its four colors let you know how full the battery is.

Despite the case's thickness, the buttons have a satisfying tactile response, and the matte material provides a good grip, so you're not dropping your phone (that added weight could mean doom if dropped from high enough, despite the case's protection).

Comes in silver for $20.

See at Amazon





Smaiphone

I know the name sounds like someone's making fun of you (iPhone schmyphone), but Smaiphone's battery case for iPhone 7 Plus is an ultra thin, colorful option with a big battery that'll keep you juiced until the cows come home.

Smaiphone's battery case has a capacity of 3600mAh, and a Lightning port, so you can charge your iPhone while charging the case. It comes in blue, red, rose gold, and black. At .44 inches thick, it's about two thirds the thickness of many competitors, so it should fit easily into any pocket or purse.

Pricing starts around $33.

See at Amazon

What keeps you charged?

Do you have a battery case for your iPhone 7 Plus? Let us know which one and why you love it in the comments below!