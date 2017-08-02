Best Battery Cases for iPhone 7 Plus

What's the best battery case for iPhone Plus? We have some ideas!
The big ol' iPhone 7 Plus has a big ol' battery, but that's often not enough to get most people through a day of heavy use. That goes double for folks who use theirs as their primary camera (PORTRAIT MODE MY LIFE).
Carrying around an external battery pack can be cumbersome, so why not streamline the process and grab a battery case instead. It'll probably bulk things up a bit, but better bulky than brick.
Note: You'll likely have to compromise when it comes to headphones, since a lot of these cases connect via the Lightning port, so you won't be able to plug in EarPods or other Lightning headphones. You could just get some sweet wireless headphones instead.
Trianium Atomic Pro
Along with Digital Trends, we think that Trianium's Atomic Pro is one of the best battery cases around for the iPhone 7 Plus. It bears a slim profile, a power button (so you're not using up all the juice all the time), and it fits like a glove (to paraphrase Ace Ventura).
This is a practical 4,200mAh, and will likely give you an extra 50-75% on your battery life, so it should take you through a couple days if you're a light user.
Comes in black, "Black Signature", white/gray, and white/turquoise, starting around $60.
Foxin
The Foxin battery case for iPhone 7 Plus houses 8,000mAh, which can charge your phone around two times, so you can go roughly three days on a single charge, depending on your usage.
This case doesn't play at being thin, so if you're looking for something without the bulk, then skip it. However, it makes up for its size with functionality; a USB port on the side lets you charge another device, while simultaneously charging your iPhone 7 Plus.
Comes in white, "Bright Black", matte black, gold, and rose gold, starting around $50.
Alpatronix BX170plus
The best part about the BX170plus is its fit, according to many Amazon reviews, which is exactly what you want in a battery case, since they tend to be a bit heavy, and you don't want that extra weight wiggling around on your iPhone 7 Plus.
This case has a 4,000mAh battery, so you'll get an extra 50% life or so on your iPhone, depending on your usage. There's a power button on the back and an LED indicator, so you won't use up all the juice at once, and you'll be able to tell how full it is at any given moment.
Comes in black, gold, and rose gold, starting around $37.
Maxdara
Maxdara's battery case has a nice, big battery (7,500mAh), so if you'll be away from a power outlet for a day or two, you won't have to worry about your iPhone 7 Plus dying on you. The LED indicator on the back doubles as the on/off switch, and its four colors let you know how full the battery is.
Despite the case's thickness, the buttons have a satisfying tactile response, and the matte material provides a good grip, so you're not dropping your phone (that added weight could mean doom if dropped from high enough, despite the case's protection).
Comes in silver for $20.
Smaiphone
I know the name sounds like someone's making fun of you (iPhone schmyphone), but Smaiphone's battery case for iPhone 7 Plus is an ultra thin, colorful option with a big battery that'll keep you juiced until the cows come home.
Smaiphone's battery case has a capacity of 3600mAh, and a Lightning port, so you can charge your iPhone while charging the case. It comes in blue, red, rose gold, and black. At .44 inches thick, it's about two thirds the thickness of many competitors, so it should fit easily into any pocket or purse.
Pricing starts around $33.
What keeps you charged?
Do you have a battery case for your iPhone 7 Plus? Let us know which one and why you love it in the comments below!
Updated July 2017: Updated with pricing — these are still the absolute best options to keep your iPhone 7 Plus charged on the go!
Reader comments
Best Battery Cases for iPhone 7 Plus
I use the mophie that has wireless charging. I can't for the life of me figure out why they used a micro usb port instead of lightning. I have to take it off for certain things.
I've been into wireless charging for a long time so I was hoping for a little more from the Mophie wireless charging battery case, but the micro-usb is really disappointing, as is the lack of headphone pass-through. My guess is they would have to pay additional royalties to include a lightning charger port and much longer certification process to include headphone pass-through.
I asked their support about CarPlay and they said it SHOULD work with most vehicles. What other reasons do you take it off?
My guess is that he's got some lightning accessories that fit the bottom of the phone, or something
it only works about half the time. so I just take it off and put the mophie on when I'm in my office at work.
That because Apple has the copyright on the lightning port
There are some times where I really need something like this. In the past I've always bought Mophie brand and I've never had any issues with them. I'm always hesitant to buy these cheaper brands, considering they have batteries and are charging my phone, I'm not sure I'd want to risk going the cheap route.
I just want Apple to make a Smart Battery Case ;(
Same.
I also would love apple to make a smart battery case for the 7 plus. I had the apple smart battery case for my 6s and it was amazing. I've used other battery cases in the past but they pale in comparison to the smart battery case. I don't understand why they don't make matching accessories for both phone sizes. It's so frustrating. Finally got a combo that gave me a heavy user, outstanding battery life, but to upgrade to the larger full featured 7plus I'm back to charging my phone part way through the day again.
Bring me the Quasimodo for the 7+.