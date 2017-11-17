If you're looking for the ideal battery-rific partner to go with your iPhone, then why not head straight to the source and check out Apple's iPhone 8 Smart Battery Case? Designed with a soft microfibre lining on the inside, and a smooth silicone exterior, the iPhone 8 Smart Battery Case increases your talk time up to 26 hours, and your internet use up to 22 hours. Plus, it worked seamlessly with your iPhone 8, displaying the case's power status on your iPhone's screen so you know precisely how much charge is left! The case doesn't come in a huge variety of colors, but you can pick from an incredibly sleek white, black, or (RED) case for around $99. See at Apple

Trianium Atomic Pro iPhone 8 Case

With nearly 200 5-star reviews on Amazon, the Trianium Atomic Pro iPhone 8 Case Battery Charger is a powerful little backup battery to consider pairing with your iPhone 8. Designed with a protective, 360-degree bumper case, and able to charge your iPhone with the push of a button, this protective battery case will add an additional 14+ hours of talk time or nearly 10+ hours of web browsing time to your iPhone 8's battery life. Unlike plenty of other battery cases, the Trianium Atomic Pro is actually quite slim and compact (though it's definitely not designed to be ultra-thin and minimalist). You can pick up this particular battery case in white/turquoise, white/grey, black/burnt orange, and classic black for around $45. See at Amazon

Maxdara Charging Case iPhone 8

If you're looking for a case that'll add over 15 hours of talk time to your battery life while still protecting your iPhone from scratches, falls, and accidents, then take a peek at the Maxdara Charging Case iPhone 8. After sliding your iPhone 8 into the Maxdara, you'll instantly add 17+ hours of talk time, or a whopping 10+ hours of additional app-use time to your iPhone's battery. On top of that, one more unique feature the Maxdara has is its power-level indicator using 4 multicolored LED lights that let you know when you're runnin' out of juice. While most battery cases come in a small handful of colors, the Maxdara Charging Case comes in over six, including black, blue, gold, pink, silver, white, and rose gold (plus, for only $17.99, why not check it out?!) See at Amazon

Mophie Juice Pack Air

Mophie's Juice Pack Air case has been a favorite for years, but now there's an option for your iPhone 8: and with Mophie's excellent product design, it's a good bet you'll love it for your iPhone 8, too! Not only does the Mophie Juice Pack Air keep your iPhone 8's battery alive for an additional 27 hours, but it also has the ability to charge wirelessly with one of Mophie's chargers. That means you no longer would have to worry about hauling lightning cables around with you! Or replacing them when they fray and die! This sleek and sharp case may not be the thinnest, but it looks and pairs perfectly with the iPhone 8's aesthetic and feel. You can pick up the Mophie Juice Pack Air in four colors, including black, rose gold, navy blue, and (RED) for around $99. See at Mophie

BoxLegend iPhone 8 battery case