Best Black Friday apps

Black Friday is war! And you need battle plans — in the form of store flyers! But flitting about from store to store or looking at every shop's online flyer can be tiresome and you might miss something. Flipp compiles all of your local flyers for you. You can then search by store, item, brand, whatever. So if you're curious if that TV you've been eyeing is going on a Black Friday sale, just search it up and you'll find out which store has it. Free - Download now

The Coupons App

With The Coupons App, you get what the name suggests: coupons! You don't have to go clipping every newspaper you can find; just download the app, and search for the retailer you want. There are some big names, like Forever 21, Walgreens, Kohl's, Dillards, and more. Free - Download now

Black Friday 2017 by Retale

What better way to keep up with Black Friday ads and news than with an app called Black Friday? You can check out ads, coupons, and local deals. All of the big name retailers' ads are also featured, including Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Menards, Big Lots, and many, many more. You can also create shopping lists and you'll see the available discounts in real time. The best part of this app is its Black Friday tab where you can see all of your local deals right in one spot. Ads even refresh daily. For all things Black Friday, get the Black Friday 2017 app by Retale. Free - Download now

BestParking

Black Friday isn't all about shopping. Well it is, but part of that deal is finding a decent parking space, depending on the city you're in. If all your favorite stores are within walking distance of one another, why not just park once and come back with your haul at the end of the day? BestParking helps you find the best daily parking so that you can find the spot that works the best for you at the price that works best for your wallet. Free - Download now

Ibotta

You know you'll be spending a ton on Black Friday, so save where you can, or, even better, get money back where you can. Keep all your receipts and scan them with the Ibotta app; you'll get cash back on everyday purchases, thanks to Ibotta's search for price matches and sales. Once you hit $20, you can cash out securely with PayPal. Free - Download now

Amazon

Need I say more? Amazon has some of the best Black Friday deals around, and if you don't feel like braving retail hell, then curl up with a blankie, cup of hot chocolate, and your iPhone or iPad with the Amazon app. Search for deals on hundreds of thousands of items from books to Blu-ray to cookware to sports equipment. It's all on Amazon. Free - Download now

Mona

Ever wanted a personal shopper that compares brands and prices on the clothes that you want? Better yet, ever wanted a digital personal shopper that learns about your likes and dislikes as you use it? The AI-powered Mona is your personal shopping assistant for more than 1,300 brands, and it can help you find the best deals on all your favorites. Better yet? You don't have to leave the couch and shipping is quick and free. Free - Download now

ShopSavvy