Black Friday may not be here yet, but the deals are already flowing in Australia. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here throughout the week, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to AU$39.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Echo Show 5, Ring Doorbells and Ring Security Cameras, too.
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Newest Deals
Black Friday will bring with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list will have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.
- Echo Dot 3rd gen AU$29.99 (was AU$79.00)
- Fire Stick TV AU$49.99 (was AU69.00)
- All New Kindle AU$99.99 (was AU139.00)
- Get AU$100 off Ring Doorbells Starts at AU$249.00
- Get AU$80 off Ring Security Cameras Starts at AU$249.00
- Save on Sony 4K smart TVs Starts at AU$745.00
- Save over AU$400 on a Nishiro 36V Electric Ebike Folding AU$687.20 (was AU$1099.00)
- Save AU$450 on a Huawei P30 Pro 256GB AU$1.149.00 (was AU$1.599.00)
- Get up to AU$790 OFF on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Starts at AU$1,359.00
Amazon devices
From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time.
- Echo Dot 3rd gen AU$39.99 (was AU$79.00)
- Echo Show 5 AU$79.99 (was AU129.00)
- Fire Stick TV AU$49.99 (was AU69.00)
- Echo Dot with Clock AU$69.99 (was AU99.00)
- All New Kindle AU$99.99 (was AU139.00)
- All New Echo 3rd gen AU$99.99 (was AU149.00)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) AU$269.99 (was AU349.00)
- Philips Hue Starter Kit AU$139.99 (was AU189.00)
- Get AU$100 off Ring Doorbells Starts at AU$249.00
- Get AU$80 off Ring Security Cameras Starts at AU$249.00
TVs
- Save on Sony 4K smart TVs Starts at AU$745.00
- Samsung QA65Q60RAW 65-inch QLED TV AU$1749.99 (was AU$2,495)
- Samsung 75-inch Series 7 RU7100 4K LED TV AU$1,798 (was AU$2,849)
- LG 70UM7300PTA 70-inch UHD TV AU$1,360 (was AU$1,620)
PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:
Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Black Friday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.
- Legion Y7000 15.6-inch laptop AU$1,799.00 (was AU$2,399.00)
- XPS 13 Laptop ( i7 / 8GB / 256GB) AU$1,698.99 (was AU$2,498.99)
- New Dell XPS 13 (i5 / 8GB / 256GB) AU$1,954.00 (was AU$2,299.00)
- Dell XPS 15 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB / GTX 1050 AU$1,799.00 (was AU$2,399.00)
- Get up to AU$790 OFF on a Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Starts at AU$1,359.00
- Get up to AU$750 OFF on a Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Starts at AU$974.00
- Huawei MateBook 13 | i5 / 8GB / 256GB AU$1,399.00 (was AU$1,799.00)
- HP Envy x2 2-in-1 | Snapdragon 835 / 256GB SSD AU$1,299.00 (was AU$1,899.00)
- Get up to AU$500 of a Asus ZenBook Flip Starts at AU$1,199.00
- Dell Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-one | i5 / 8GB / 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD / GTX 1050 AU$1,329.00 (was AU$1,899.00)
- Up to 40% on selected Dell Laptops Starts at AU$328.99
- Up to 40% off on selected Dell Monitors Starts at AU$194.25
Smartphones
- Save AU$450 on a Huawei P30 Pro 256GB AU$1.149.00 (was AU$1.599.00)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 AU$1.199.74 (was AU$1.499.68)
Headphones & speakers
- Marshall Major II Bluetooth Headphones for only AU$69.99
- Save AU$125 on a BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Headphones AU$375.00 (was AU$499.00)
Gaming
- XBOX One S 1TB All Digital Edition AU$198.00 (was AU$248.00)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Pro Fortnite Console AU$499.00 (was AU$559.00)
Cameras, wearables & accessories
- Save AU$100 on a Canon EOS 3000D DSLR AU$499.00 (was AU$599.00)
- Fitbit Versa 2 AU$259.96 (was AU$324.95)
- Fitbit Versa Lite AU$195 (was AU$249.95)
Home, Kitchen & Outdoors
- Save over AU$100 on a Healthy Choice Electric Mixer AU$95.20 (was AU$199.95)
- Save over AU$100 on a Ecovacs Deebot N79T Vacuum Robot AU$95.20 (was AU$199.95)
- Save AU$100 on a Dyson V6 Slim Origin cordless vacuum AU$299.00 (was AU$399.00)
- Save over AU$400 on a Nishiro 36V Electric Ebike Folding AU$687.20 (was AU$1099.00)
- Save AU$370 on a Breville the Barista Express Coffee Machine AU$579.00 (was AU$949.00)
