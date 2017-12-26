Boxing Day, December 26, started in the UK and it's huge up here in Canada. It's like our Black Friday. There are crazy sales, the stores are packed with people, traffic is horrendous, and my wife always brings home a good haul of half-off stuff that we didn't really need to begin with.

If you're going to be out there braving the trenches, then take these apps with you and consider them your "gloves" this Boxing Day — you're gonna need 'em!

Best Buy

Some of the best deals you can find on Boxing Day go down at Best Buy. You'll find HUGE savings on TVs, home theater equipment, laptops, and much more. The Best Buy app lets you check out Best Buy's flyers, and you can even just shop right online for both in-store and online-exclusive deals. There's even a location finder just in case one store is out of stock on what you want, but the others in your city have it!

Free - Download now





Flipp

Flipp is your one-stop shop for flyers from all your favorite stores. You'll find deals, coupons, and you can search for specific items or specific stores so that you can plan your Boxing Day mission accordingly (going out and winging it won't cut it!). Flipp curates flyers from more than 800 retailers, so you should more than get your fill this Boxing Day, and you might even find deals at stores that no one would have thought of!

Free - Download now





Checkout 51

You already save big on Boxing Day, but wouldn't it be awesome to save even more? Checkout 51 is a cash back savings app that gives you real money back just for buying the things you'd buy anyway, and why wouldn't you want more money back on Boxing Day? Just take a photo of your receipt to redeem, and once you hit $20 in savings, Checkout 51 will send you a check. You'll find offers updated weekly, and you can shop in any store.

Free - Download now





RedFlagDeals

For all the Canadians braving the cold and the crowds this December 26, RedFlagDeals has you covered. It's arguably one of Canada's biggest deal hunting services. You'll find daily hot deals, weekly flyers from your favorite stores, freebies, and more. RedFlagDeals has been at it for nearly 15 years, so use its experience to help you find the best deals on your favorite stuff this Boxing Day.

Free - Download now





Amazon

Uh, duh! The world's biggest online retailer is obviously the place to go for amazing Boxing Day deals. Grab the app and search for anything and everything you want. There's even a curated Boxing Day section with special deals just for that day only. You can order everything right in the app and then track your orders as they come. If you're sending belated Christmas gifts, you can even send them straight to other people's shipping addresses. Why go out when you can get everything you want from the comfort of your couch?

Free - Download now





ShopSavvy

See an item you love but thought you might've seen it cheaper elsewhere? Don't drive all over hell's half-acre to find the best deal; let ShopSavvy do the work for you. ShopSavvy lets you scan barcodes and then compares prices and a bunch of retailers, both online and at local stores, so you can choose to head out among the throngs of people or shop online if that's where the best deal is. You can also search over 400 categories for the stuff you love so that you don't miss out on any deals anywhere. You'll also receive product recommendation based on the stuff you scan, just in case other stuff you love is on sale and you didn't know it!

Free - Download now





Thrifter

Though not technically an app, Thrifter is the best place online to find deals on all your favorite tech, accessories, and tons more. Just add Thrifter.com to your Home screen from Safari and you'll be able to quickly get there to find all the latest and best deals on everything you love. You can sort by specific products or by Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart deals so that you can quickly find exactly what you're looking for. Be sure to also follow Thrifter on Twitter for the latest and greatest right as it happens! Enter your email address and you'll receive newsletters with all the best deals as well!

Free to use! - Thrifter.com

Got any favorites?

Do you have a favorite Boxing Day app that you use every year? Sound off in the comments below!