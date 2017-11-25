Best Buy currently has the Apple AirPods for just $149.99 , which is $9 cheaper than they normally sell for. This discount is a part of a new wave of Black Friday doorbuster deals ahead of Cyber Monday from Best Buy, so odds are this won't last long. While $9 may not seem like a huge discount, this is the first time we are seeing a national retailer discount the AirPods, and if you have any gift cards or rewards available, you can get them for even less.

The AirPods are powered by the W1 Bluetooth chip, which means they connect easily and have improved sound over Bluetooth. They're ready to use with Apple devices out of the box. They can detect when you put them in your ears and immediately start working. You can double tap to access Siri. No wonder they've been in such high demand.

Don't forget to grab some protection for the case the AirPods sit in, as well as a strap so you don't lose one when traveling!

Looking for other Apple discounts, like 15% off iTunes Gift Cards? Be sure to check out our full roundup.

