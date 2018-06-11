Best Buy is currently discounting the Apple Watch Series 3 by $50 , which drops the 38mm down to $279 and the 42mm to $309. You can pick between a variety of color options, including the Nike+ versions as part of this limited-time promotion. Many of these are available for in-store pickup, so you can order it online now and grab it from your local store in as little as one hour. Nike has the 38mm cellular Series 3 for $319.20 when you use coupon code 20SUMMER during checkout.

Now that you've got an Apple Watch, you may want to pick up a stand from Amazon for just $8 to keep it nicely on display and charging when not in use. You'd have to supply it with a charger yourself though, so you might also want to pick up an extra charger while you're at it. There are also versions of the stand that will hold up your iPhone too for only $20.

You'll want to remember Amazon is the best place to find discounted Apple Watch bands in really interesting and cool styles for a fraction of the cost that Apple asks for similar products.

