Black Friday will be here before you know it, and there's no better time to start preparing than now. Best Buy's Black Friday ad is usually one of the most anticipated ads of the season, and this year the retailer doesn't disappoint.

Best Buy will be open from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will re-open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. The retailer won't be waiting for Thanksgiving to start the fun, though. There are already a bunch of deals that you can purchase at Black Friday pricing, and new doorbusters will be announced on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Some of the hottest deals that we've spotted include a $180 Sharp 50-inch 4K TV, up to $100 off Sonos speakers, $30 Amazon Fire Tablets, $100 Amazon Cloud Cameras, and various other tech and smart home goodies.

There will be video games starting at $25, the Nintendo Switch will be widely available, and 4K Blu-ray's will start at just $10.

