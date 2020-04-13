While you're stuck at home dreaming up ways to improve every room, Best Buy just launched a sale on smart home essentials that you won't want to miss. With discounts on everything from Netgear and Linksys routers to Ring devices, smart speakers, smart bulbs, and more, this sale has a lot to choose from, and you can even score free shipping by reaching an order total of $35 or more.

Best Buy's featured deals in this week's sale kick off with routers. You can score Netgear's AC1750 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Router at $20 off or upgrade to the Linksys Velop Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) that's now discounted by $70.

Google devices are getting in on the sale too, with discounts such as up to 40% off Google smart speakers and the Nest Hub on sale for $99.99. These products let you add voice control functionality to a wide array of compatible smart home devices. You'll just have to ask the Google Assistant for a little help once you've got everything synced up.

Ring doorbells may not be discounted directly, but you can save $20 on the Ring Chime when purchased alongside a Ring Doorbell at its usual price of $99.99. The Ring Chime generally costs $30, so with today's deal, you'd be able to add one to your order for only $10 extra. This device syncs with your doorbell and plays an audible chime when the doorbell is pressed so that you can hear when someone has arrived at the door even if your phone isn't around.

Best Buy offers free shipping on all orders totaling $35 or more. At this time, customers aren't allowed to shop inside the store, though if you need your purchase sooner than it can be shipped, Curbside Pickup is also an option at select locations.