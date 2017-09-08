Do you have a long daily commute? Top up your iPhone's juice with these great car chargers!

If you use your phone all day to do everything, you're going to run out of battery before you're ready to sleep for the night. When you're at the office or home, it's easy enough to find an outlet; however, if you have a long daily commute or are about to head out on a road trip, having a car charger is the best way to make sure your iPhone 7 stays charged up. Here are our favorite car chargers for iPhone 7.

Anker PowerDrive 2

This minimalist car charger from Anker features two USB ports on the front and packs Power IQ technology, meaning it will adjust its power output to the devices connected to it. Both ports on the Anker PowerDrive 2 are capable of putting out up to 2.4A, even when they are both in use.

Connected devices are protected from surges, overheating, overcharging, and short circuits. Its compact design is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and is wrapped in a glossy polycarbonate with a single charging LED on the front to let you know when your devices are all topped up.

The Anker PowerDrive 2 starts around $9 on Amazon.

See at Aamzon

iOttie RapidVOLT

iOttie is known for making great car mounts, but the iOttie RapidVOLT car charger is no slouch either.

With two USB ports on the front capable of outputting up to 2.5A to two devices at the same time, your iPhone will be topping up rather quickly.

That green ring you see in the picture (to the right), that's also an LED indicator to tell you when the charging is completed.

You can pick up an iOttie RapidVOLT for around $11 on Amazon.

See at Amazon

PowerBear Lightning car charger

If you don't like the idea of having to take a charging cable with you into the car, the Powerbear Lightning car charger has one built in.

The included cable is 3.3 feet in length, meaning you should be able to charge the phone and put it in a car mount on your dash if you wish. On top of charging your iPhone, the PowerBear also comes with two 2.1A USB ports, allowing you to charge three devices at once.

The added convenience of the included cable does drive up the price a little bit; the PowerBear Lightning car charger is approximately $30.

See at Amazon

Scosche USBC242M

Seemingly loved by everyone who uses it, the Scosche USBC242M is perfect for people that don't like the idea of a big bulky end sticking out of their car's cigarette lights port.

The minimal, almost not protruding at all car charger has two USB ports on the front that can both give out 2.4 amps of power at the same time. You can charge your iPhone 7 and another device with ease and pretty quickly with the Scosche USBC242M.

When I said people love it, I meant it. The Wirecutter put it in its best USB car chargers post, and it currently holds a 4.5 average rating with just under 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

You can pick up the Scosche USBC242M in a few different colors for about $25; however, I have seen it go on sale for as little as $13.

See at Amazon

Which car charger do you use?

Let us know how you charge your iPhone 7 in the car by leaving a comment down below!