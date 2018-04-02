Whether you have an iPhone X, an iPhone 8 or an older model you'll need a handy way to tote them around in your car. Vent mounts are some of the smallest and cheapest car mounts around, and they don't block the view out of your windshield!
Check out any one of these awesome car vent mounts and go hands-free on the road!
TechMatte MagGrip
TechMatte's air vent mount is inexpensive and well-reviewed, so you may actually end up buying one for all of your favorite drivers. It even doubles as a kickstand for your iPhone when you take it out of the car. It's like getting two gadgets for the price of one!
The TechMatte MagGrip clips easily onto most air vents and keeps your iPhone easily in sight. No dashboard or windshield space is taken up and no view is obstructed. The mount itself doesn't swivel, but your iPhone is easy to reposition in spite of powerful magnets.
TechMatte's mount is as easy and as simple as it gets, and it's only $8!
Mpow magnetic car mount
The Mpow magnetic car mount is a fantastic small car mount that can be used on almost any air vent in any vehicle.
The highly adjustable clip will make sure your car mount fits securely in any vehicle, regardless of how thick the vents are. Plus, Mpow gives you three different ways to install the magnetic mount. You can put the metal plate between your case and the phone, simply stick the adhesive metal plate on your phone, or use the built-in metal plate case.
For only about $9, you can pick up a two pack of the Mpow magnetic car mount, making it ideal for people with multiple vehicles.
Mongoora car mount
If you don't like the idea of using a magnetic mounting system, the Mongoora car mount is an Amazon bestseller that should do the trick!
Installation is easy, just clip the mount into your vent, adjust the angle and your set. Plus, the Mongoora car mount has a quick-release system that allows you to use the mount one-handed. You just need to push the quick-release button to take it out or squeeze the holder arms to fix the cell phone in the car mount firmly.
You can pick up a Mongoora car mount for about $13.
Beam Electronics universal car mount
The Beam Electronics universal car mount is Amazon's choice, and it has a 5-star rating average of over 3,000 reviews.
The entire mount can be rotated 360-degrees providing you with the best viewing angle and it requires absolutely no tools to install. Plus, with the push of a button, you can release the phone from its cradle with ease and the soft plush interior of the mount won't cause any scratches to your iPhone either!
The $15 Beam Electronics universal car mount is backed by a 1-year warranty.
Do you have a favorite car vent air mount?
Let us know in the comments down below!