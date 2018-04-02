TechMatte MagGrip

TechMatte's air vent mount is inexpensive and well-reviewed, so you may actually end up buying one for all of your favorite drivers. It even doubles as a kickstand for your iPhone when you take it out of the car. It's like getting two gadgets for the price of one!

The TechMatte MagGrip clips easily onto most air vents and keeps your iPhone easily in sight. No dashboard or windshield space is taken up and no view is obstructed. The mount itself doesn't swivel, but your iPhone is easy to reposition in spite of powerful magnets.

TechMatte's mount is as easy and as simple as it gets, and it's only $8!