What are the best cases for Apple's 2017 entry-level 9.7-inch iPad?
The 2017 9.7-inch iPad is the same height and width as its predecessor, the 9.7-inch iPad Air 2, as well its current high-end cousin, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Unfortunately, it's a tad thicker than either, coming in at 7.5mm to the others' 6.1mm. That means that if you have older iPad cases, they won't fit this new iPad. (The 2017 iPad is the same size and shape as the original iPad Air, but you may run into rear camera cutout issues if you try and fit an old Air case on a new iPad.)
Many manufacturers are still spinning up production on cases for the new 9.7-inch iPad, but we do know of a few companies working on new cases: Here's what's available so far (and what will soon be available)!
It's important to note that we aren't recommending cases for older iPads (like the iPad Air) that might fit under certain circumstances. This list is for cases specifically designed for the 2017 iPad.
iPad Smart Cover
The sole available case for the 9.7-inch iPad on Apple's website for $39. The Smart Cover protects your iPad's screen when you're not using it (and acts as a foldable kickstand when you are). It's available in a variety of colors (including Product RED), and — unlike many of the other options on this list — you can buy it right now.
Logitech Slim Folio iPad Case
Logitech's Slim Folio case is a great way to keep your 9.7-inch protected and to never be away from a proper keyboard!
The Slim Folio case connects to your iPad using Bluetooth LE, and completely covers your iPad head-to-toe in a hard exterior shell to protect your iPad from scuffs and scratches. Plus, the case is powered by two replaceable cell batteries, which means you don't have to charge it and it will last up to 4 years!
The full keyboard has an entire row of hotkeys specifically designed to work with iOS, so you'll never have to touch your iPad screen to adjust the volume, switch between apps, or even change the language!
Logitech Slim Folio iPad Case is available for $99.
Pad and Quill Walden Case
If you're looking for a book-like option to protect your iPad, Pad and Quill has updated its entire line of moleskine-style cases for the iPad, including the $49.99 Walden Case. The lightweight book cover attaches to the rear of your iPad with strong 3M adhesive, protecting the front with a smooth interior and leather exterior.
Supcase Unicorn Beetle
The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series is perfect for people who are looking for heavy-duty protection. A hard polycarbonate shell protects all sides and edges of the iPad, and a built-in screen protector and dust covers protect the Lightning port and headphone jack.
The case easily snaps into a belt clip that attaches to the back of the phone. Now wearing your phone on your waist isn't everyone's cup of tea; however, the option of having easy access to your phone, right at your hip, is super useful.
It comes in a wide array of colors such as blue, pink, black, and white, so you should have no problem finding the perfect hue for you. The Supcase Unicorn Beetle will run you about $39.
Twelve South BookBook
Twelve South's BookBook case for the iPad Air also fits perfectly on the new 9.7-inch base model iPad: It wraps your tablet inside two hard leather covers, masking it as a vintage book. The BookBook provides a zippered closure, so that you can keep your iPad safe from the elements; when opened, you can also use the built-in support frame to prop up your tablet and use it at a variety of angles. Twelve South's BookBook case cost about $79.
Speck Balance Folio
Speck's popular multicolored foldable case is available for the 9.7-inch iPad, available in one of five colors. With two two different viewing angle, one ideal for typing and one ideal for reading, the Speck Balance Folio also act as a stand for your iPad.
The magnetic front cover will wake and lock your iPads screen, so you never have to think about whether it's on or off, and the camera in the back is protected by a raised edge. Speck's Balance Folio starts at around $39.
Any others you've spotted?
Found an awesome case for the new 2017 iPad recently? Let us know below.
Updated June 2017: Added the Supcase Unicorn Beetle case for people who love heavy0duty protection!.
Reader comments
The Wirecutter recommended the CaseCrown Omni Case for the iPad Air. The cut outs for the Volume rocker and Camera seem to be large enough to adjust to any minor changes.
I just bought mine through Amazon. Fingers(and Toes) crossed it will work. :)
Great idea! We'll pick one up and test it.
Any success with that case? Just picked up a pair of these iPads for our business but didn't realise just how new they were and how few cases were available. Ideally need something with an integrated keyboard.
I just received an email today that Kavaj is doing pre orders for a case for the new iPad its 34.90 and once it's in stock will be 59.90.
The Poetic iPad case looks like it will be good, and for the moment is less than $10 at Amazon.
Will the smart cover from an iPad 2 work?
iPad Air 2 - Probably, but not perfectly (magnets might be off a little).
iPad 2 - No. Those where a very different thickness.
iPad Air - Very likely and probably a lot cheaper.
I can confirm that the iPad Air 2 cover works perfectly with the new iPad. In fact, Apple even advertises the new cover as being compatible with both the new iPad and the iPad Air 2. I didn't buy the new cover, so I can't do a side by side comparison, but it fits the new iPad so well that I'm almost going to say it's just the exact same cover in a new box.
I'm having a near impossible time finding a clear back cover that is compatible with the Apple Smart Cover.
Any ideas?
Hi there. Did you get any joy with finding this? I have the perfect combo for the pro 12.9 but can't find the same for the 2017 9.7.
No, I still can't find a clear back that works with the Smart Cover. Frustrating!!!!
I got the Cath Kidston / Disney hard case to go with the new iPad I recently got for my daughter. Not specifically made for the new one, but works fine.
iPad Air 2 Case, SUPCASE [Heavy Duty] Apple iPad Air 2 Case [2nd Generation] 2014 Release [Unicorn Beetle PRO Series] Full-body Rugged Hybrid Protecti https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O8RCHES/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apip_cxit9eKqQdcse?t...
This case fit just fine
https://www.amazon.com/SUPCASE-Generation-Full-body-Protective-Protector...
Sorry, this link works better
Have you tested an iPad Air (1) smart cover with the iPad 5th gen?
I want a black one, but Apple doesn't make them anymore.
I picked up the Logitech type+ keyboard case for the iPad Air today at bestbuy, it fits perfectly, and works flawlessly. I had this on my air 2 and absolutely love them.
So I was glad that they still had a few for the original air.
All the buttons are completely accessible, and the camera hole lines up great. Very happy with my purchase
That's exactly what I was to hear!
I'll pm you.
Awesome, that's good to hear! thanks!
just confirming that the camera cut out is also ok and its the original logitech keyboard folio + that you biought for the ipad air original?
If you need one with a shoulder strap (the strap is detachable too), we use the F4 by Innovative Care Products. It works with the 2017 9.7-inch iPad and other models. The smart cover magnet wakes/sleeps the new iPad and all cut outs align very well:
http://www.innovativecareusa.com/shop/9-7-inch-ipad-pro-air-2-air-1-new-...
Matterport 3D cameras also recommend their products:
https://support.matterport.com/hc/en-us/articles/206226748-Tripods-Quick...
I just purchased this case for new Apple iPad 9.7 inch and it was a perfect fit from Amazon - https://www.amazon.com/Poetic-Slimline-Slim-Fit-Trifold-Released/dp/B01M...
I got mine yesterday and the auto sleep/wake doesn't work. Does yours?
Also, the case makes the iPad quite a bit more bulky..wonder if there's a lighter option.
If this new iPad has almost the exact same dimensions as iPad Air (1), then a great article (and service to everybody) would be to check to see which cases designed for iPad Air (1) will also work with the new iPad. (magnets, cutouts, fit/finish, etc.)
Considering that there are older iPad Air (1) cases available on eBay and Amazon, we may be able to save some money by purchasing older cases.
Personally speaking, I have on older ClamCase Pro from my iPad Air and wonder if it will work with the new iPad.
The smart case from JETech have 900+ reviews and rated 4.4 stars on amazon, and most important it only cost $9.99.
The Apple Smart Cover should work with the iPad Air and 2017 iPads - and these can be purchased at a substantial discount. But if you're looking for a more protective solution, there are a few good options.
iPad Air 2 cases are very close to the 2017 iPad.
The ESR Urban series for 2017 iPad is strong on good looks and quality.
My wishlist is an Apple Smart Cover with a Slickwraps carbon sleeve - a great combo of slimness and durability. But it doesn't look like Slickwraps is going to come out with a compatible skin anytime soon.
I use the Apple Smart Keyboard as my case and love it. I much prefer its stand positions to that offered by most cases.
I purchased a Speck StyleFolio that was marked as fitting the Air/Air 2/Pro. It snapped right in and everything lines up well. The sleep/wake magnets work perfectly.
Justin preordered the Logitech folio keyboard case based on how good the 9.7 Pro case is reviewed. Although not as fancy I hope it's as good.
My old Air 1st gen case works on my new iPad 2017, it's the Roocase origami. The camera hole is off a little, but it doesn't affect picture taking.