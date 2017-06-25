What are the best cases for Apple's 2017 entry-level 9.7-inch iPad?

The 2017 9.7-inch iPad is the same height and width as its predecessor, the 9.7-inch iPad Air 2, as well its current high-end cousin, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. Unfortunately, it's a tad thicker than either, coming in at 7.5mm to the others' 6.1mm. That means that if you have older iPad cases, they won't fit this new iPad. (The 2017 iPad is the same size and shape as the original iPad Air, but you may run into rear camera cutout issues if you try and fit an old Air case on a new iPad.)

Many manufacturers are still spinning up production on cases for the new 9.7-inch iPad, but we do know of a few companies working on new cases: Here's what's available so far (and what will soon be available)!

It's important to note that we aren't recommending cases for older iPads (like the iPad Air) that might fit under certain circumstances. This list is for cases specifically designed for the 2017 iPad.

iPad Smart Cover

The sole available case for the 9.7-inch iPad on Apple's website for $39. The Smart Cover protects your iPad's screen when you're not using it (and acts as a foldable kickstand when you are). It's available in a variety of colors (including Product RED), and — unlike many of the other options on this list — you can buy it right now.

Logitech Slim Folio iPad Case

Logitech's Slim Folio case is a great way to keep your 9.7-inch protected and to never be away from a proper keyboard!

The Slim Folio case connects to your iPad using Bluetooth LE, and completely covers your iPad head-to-toe in a hard exterior shell to protect your iPad from scuffs and scratches. Plus, the case is powered by two replaceable cell batteries, which means you don't have to charge it and it will last up to 4 years!

The full keyboard has an entire row of hotkeys specifically designed to work with iOS, so you'll never have to touch your iPad screen to adjust the volume, switch between apps, or even change the language!

Logitech Slim Folio iPad Case is available for $99.

Pad and Quill Walden Case

If you're looking for a book-like option to protect your iPad, Pad and Quill has updated its entire line of moleskine-style cases for the iPad, including the $49.99 Walden Case. The lightweight book cover attaches to the rear of your iPad with strong 3M adhesive, protecting the front with a smooth interior and leather exterior.

Supcase Unicorn Beetle

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro series is perfect for people who are looking for heavy-duty protection. A hard polycarbonate shell protects all sides and edges of the iPad, and a built-in screen protector and dust covers protect the Lightning port and headphone jack.

The case easily snaps into a belt clip that attaches to the back of the phone. Now wearing your phone on your waist isn't everyone's cup of tea; however, the option of having easy access to your phone, right at your hip, is super useful.

Twelve South BookBook

Twelve South's BookBook case for the iPad Air also fits perfectly on the new 9.7-inch base model iPad: It wraps your tablet inside two hard leather covers, masking it as a vintage book. The BookBook provides a zippered closure, so that you can keep your iPad safe from the elements; when opened, you can also use the built-in support frame to prop up your tablet and use it at a variety of angles. Twelve South's BookBook case cost about $79.

Speck Balance Folio

Speck's popular multicolored foldable case is available for the 9.7-inch iPad, available in one of five colors. With two two different viewing angle, one ideal for typing and one ideal for reading, the Speck Balance Folio also act as a stand for your iPad.

The magnetic front cover will wake and lock your iPads screen, so you never have to think about whether it's on or off, and the camera in the back is protected by a raised edge. Speck's Balance Folio starts at around $39.

